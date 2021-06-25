Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3

Shang-Chi Full Trailer Shows Simu Liu Wielding the Power of the Ten Rings in Battle

The full trailer for Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings has arrived.

Starring Simu Liu as the titular hero, the first full look at the upcoming 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally gives us an understanding of the Ten Rings and the legend that gives the film its name.

"Throughout my life, the Ten Rings gave our family power," Wenwu/The Mandarin (Tony Leung), Shang-Chi's father, tells a young Shang-Chi as the trailer opens.

After a glimpse at an ancestor wielding the rings in battle, Wenwu warns Shang-Chi: "If you want them to be yours one day, you have to show me you're strong enough to carry them."

The rest of the trailer shows us Shang-Chi as an adult who must confront a past that he thought he'd left behind and stop the villainous Ten Rings organization, which is led by his father.

As the preview concludes, Shang-Chi goes up against Wenwu, brandishing the Ten Rings.

In the superhero film's teaser trailer, released in April, Liu's Shang-Chi is shown training extensively in martial arts as he prepares to battle against the Ten Rings organization.

"Son, it's time for you to take your place by my side," says Wenwu as he attempts to recruit Shang-Chi into the organization.

"That's not going to happen," Shang-Chi responds.

Shang-Chi's pal Katy, played by Awkwafina, also appeared in the first trailer, as did his sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), Jian Li (Fala Chen), Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu), Jon Jon (Ronny Chieng) and Jiang Nan (Michelle Yeoh).

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings | Credit: Courtesy Disney

Liu, 32, chatted with PEOPLE last month about his groundbreaking role, in which he portrays Marvel's first Asian leading man. In joining the MCU, Liu said he was looking forward to also being part of The Avengers.

"I'm excited and I think for all of the good and the bad of what's to come, it's definitely a journey that I feel very privileged to be going on," he added. "I know how much it would've meant to kids, and to myself as a kid seeing this when I was younger. I totally understand the importance of it."

Shang-Chi, Liu said, is "a real celebration of Marvel, of superheroes, but also of a culture that has never been portrayed in that way before."

"It's really like a celebration of Asianness, and also all of the characters that surround that are coming from a multitude of different backgrounds, whether it's Asian American or Chinese, or otherwise," he said. "The other thing that I will promise you ... is that you're going to see some of the craziest action sequences that you've ever seen."