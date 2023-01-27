Shane West Supports Starring in 'It Ends with Us' with Blake Lively After Fan Suggests His Casting

Shane West has his eye on his potential next project!

The actor, 44, voiced his desire to star opposite Blake Lively in the upcoming film adaptation of It Ends with Us, in a comment posted to social media.

The exchange began when a fan commented on PEOPLE's Instagram post about Lively and Justin Baldoni's casting, writing, "Ryle will be played by Justin but who is casted as Atlas Corrigan?"

"I'm hoping it's @theshanewest," another user responded — to which West coyly replied with a simple "🙋‍♂️" emoji.

"@theshanewest ARE YOU SERIOUS?!! Landon Carter 2.0 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," another fan responded to West, shouting out his character in 2022's A Walk to Remember.

Shane West's Instagram comment. Instagram

It seems as though Lively, 35, is already getting into character, having debuted a daring new hair color on her Instagram Story Thursday.

The A Simple Favor actress traded in her blonde tresses for a brunette look, revealing the new color in a sultry post that saw her gazing off camera.

Shane West; Blake Lively. Getty (2)

Lively's mysterious snap came after her latest role was announced. The Gossip Girl alum is set to star opposite Jane the Virgin star Baldoni, 39, in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel.

Hoover, 43, expressed excitement over the cast in an Instagram video shared on Thursday.

In her clip, the author got emotional as she stood outside her childhood home and thanked her mother, whom she said the book was "loosely inspired by," adding that her mom "got us out of a scary situation when I was little and brought us here to this house."

After expressing appreciation, Hoover revealed, "Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively, y'all. She's my dream Lily."

As for Baldoni's character, she added, "When I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends with Us, I immediately wanted him to be Ryle. I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character. The good news is he's gonna be Ryle. So we have our Ryle and our Lily."

The movie will tell the story of Lily, a fresh college graduate who meets and falls in love with a man named Ryle. As the two get closer, an old flame comes back into Lily's life and threatens her and Ryle's growing romance, according to Deadline.

It is being developed by Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Baldoni will serve as the director, and Lively will executive produce. Christy Hall is writing the script and will also produce the movie, the outlet reported.

Alex Saks is also on board to produce under Saks Picture Company along with Jamey Heath via Wayfarer Studios, per Deadline. Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni will also executive produce for Wayfarer.