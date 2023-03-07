Shailene Woodley Plays a Troubled Cop Helping FBI Track Down a Murderer in 'To Catch a Killer' Trailer

Shailene Woodley stars in the exclusive first trailer for To Catch a Killer, formerly known as Misanthrope

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 7, 2023 10:00 AM

Shailene Woodley is hunting an elusive murderer in her latest role.

In the first trailer for To Catch a Killer, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the actress, 31, stars as Eleanor, a young police investigator who is recruited by the FBI's chief investigator (Ben Mendelsohn) to help track down the work of a disturbed killer terrorizing the area. Dealing with demons from her own past, Eleanor gets swept away in the case.

"As the police and FBI launch a nationwide manhunt, they are thwarted at every turn by the individual's unprecedented behavior. Given her tortured psyche, Eleanor may be the only person who can understand the mind of their assailant and bring him to justice," according to a synopsis.

In addition to Woodley and Menelsohn, 53, the film, formerly known as Misanthrope, also stars Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Ralph Ineson and Rosemary Dunsmore. It comes from director Damián Szifron (Wild Tales).

Shailene Woodley Stars in Trailer for To Catch a Killer
Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment

When the film was announced back in 2019, Woodley said in a statement to Variety that screenplays like To Catch a Killer, "that are this well executed both in theme and tone, are rare to come by with a director like Damian behind the wheel."

"I have complete trust we will create something that will have a profound impact on cinema and will resonate with audiences, especially given the times we are living in right now. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this team," she added at the time.

Shailene Woodley Stars in Trailer for To Catch a Killer
Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment

Szifron added at the time that he felt "privileged to be working with an actress as talented and inspiring as Shailene Woodley." The director added that the film "will deliver the kind of cinematic experience that made me a filmmaker, and I can't wait to share it with audiences all over the world."

To Catch a Killer is in theaters April 21.

