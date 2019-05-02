Shailene Woodley is opening up about seeking therapy after struggling with how she viewed herself.

The 27-year-old Big Little Lies actress graces one of InStyle‘s June cover issues—alongside her costars Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman—in which she discusses having issues with confidence.

“The honest answer to that is so many things are changing for me at the moment,” Woodley said. “I recently started therapy, and it has dramatically altered my life.”

She continued, “A few months ago I was the least confident in my self-worth. I don’t beat myself up over it anymore, but I still feel like I don’t fully trust myself to say no to certain things, to trust my discernment. But I will be, very soon.”

As for what she is confident about, Woodley said she knows she can trust in her hardworking personality.

“I’m really confident I can get s— done. Making the impossible possible,” she said. “Since I was 18, people told me it would be impossible to live wherever I wanted. Impossible to live a certain lifestyle. Impossible to be in another feature film. Impossible to be political.”

She added, “F— that. F— the impossible. My dad always used to say, ‘If we hadn’t invented the wheel, how much of our brains would we be accessing?’ I can’t help but ruminate on that.”

In June 2018, Woodley revealed she had almost quit acting before starring in Big Little Lies.

“There was a point in my life, right before Big Little Lies, where I had hit a wall with acting,” she told Porter Edit. “I felt it was time to do something different. I called my agents and said, ‘Please don’t send me any more scripts; I need to explore other avenues.’”

“They respected me and didn’t send me anything for almost a year until Big Little Lies,” Woodley said. “I didn’t know what it was or who was involved, I just said, ‘Thanks, I’m still not interested.’”

Her refusal to read the script might have ended things before they began, but her agents insisted she read it before she said no, telling her Witherspoon, Dern and Kidman were involved.

“I read it, fell in love with it, and Laura, who I had worked with on The Fault in Our Stars, called me and that was really the push,” she said.

Big Little Lies premieres its second season on HBO June 9.