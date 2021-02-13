Shailene Woodley Spotted for First Time Following Surprise Aaron Rodgers Engagement News
A source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are engaged
Shailene Woodley is making her first public appearance as a bride-to-be.
On Friday, the Big Little Lies actress was spotted out for the first time since news broke of her engagement to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 29-year-old was photographed in Montreal, Canada, arriving on to the set of her upcoming movie, Misanthrope.
The star braced for the cold weather in a black winter coat, dark pants and boots and wore a face mask to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Woodley did not appear to be wearing an engagement ring during the outing.
Shortly after Rodgers, 37, announced that he was engaged during the virtual NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Woodley is his fiancée.
"They are very happy together," the source said. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"
A few days later, those close to the athlete told PEOPLE they were shocked to learn that he and the actress got so serious, so fast.
"It was a surprise that they got so close so quickly," a source close to the athlete said. "I mean, it really felt like one day he was with Danica Patrick, and then suddenly he was with Shailene. It happened super fast."
Rodgers and former race car driver Patrick split in July of last year after two years together, Patrick's rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, whom she reportedly met in Fiji while she was filming the movie Adrift. She revealed that they had split in an April 2020 interview with the New York Times.
Insiders said that Rodgers and Woodley immediately clicked over the summer and began spending a lot of time together.
"It was so fast that at first, we thought she was just a rebound," said the source close to Rodgers. "There was no way this could be so serious. Everyone thought it was a casual thing because that's what he was telling everyone, even when it was clearly not a casual thing."
Just days before the NFL Honors event, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rodgers has been dating Woodley. One source told PEOPLE that Rodgers seems very happy with the star.
"Now we realize that it was clearly a lot more serious than they told anyone," said the source to PEOPLE. "All this goes to show that this must be a very special relationship for him and for her. So everyone wishes them happiness."
While accepting the NFL MVP award, Rodgers gave his fiancée a shout-out, simultaneously surprising fans of his new relationship status.
"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."