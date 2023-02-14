Shailene Woodley Documents Eventful Solo Outing at the Movies: 'Happy Valentine's Day'

Shailene Woodley took herself out to celebrate Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday morning, the Divergent actress shared a series of photos to her Instagram Story, with one image that showed a movie theater with a film's credits rolling. Woodley, 31, wrote that she watched Avatar: The Way of Water and was the only one in attendance for the showing.

"I took myself to see avatar. They said it was a '4D' experience," the actress wrote in the caption. "Cool, cool, whatever, sounds good. I was the only one in the theater, somehow."

"Being blasted with air + rain + strobe lights + fake smells + jolting," Woodley wrote, as she recounted the movie experience. "They didn't say 4D meant sitting in a car wash for 3 hours. Alone."

"Happy valentine's day," the actress concluded.

Later on Tuesday, the star posted a photo of herself cozied next to a dog with a friend nearby. In the caption, she wrote, "happy valentine's day. one of us is ready."

Shailene Woodley/Instagram

In January, Woodley — who was previously engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an on-off relationship that ended last April — told Net-a-Porter's digital title PORTER that filming the upcoming Starz series Three Women (based on the 2019 book about a writer who interviews three different women to gather a snapshot of what sex lives are like for American women) proved challenging during one of the "darkest" periods in her life.

"It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was s----, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months," she said. "I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character."

Three Women was filmed between October 2021 and the following May. That February, PEOPLE reported that Woodley and Rodgers had ended their engagement just over a year after making it public. They were then spotted spending time together; PEOPLE confirmed that April that they'd broken up again.

In the interview, Woodley said that Three Women "feels like it matters a lot — mostly, I think, because it mattered so much to me. I feel honored to be a part of it, because it genuinely gave me a North Star in a time in my life when my compass … calibration did not exist. And I think it has the potential to provide a North Star for other people out there too."

Woodley also told Net-a-Porter that attention on her relationship with Rodgers, 39, felt "violating."

"It honestly never really hit me that millions of people around the world were actually watching these things and paid attention to them. Then, I dated somebody in America who was very, very famous," the Big Little Lies star said.