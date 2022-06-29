Shailene Woodley Says the Month of June 'Nurtured This Woman's Head and Heart'
Shailene Woodley is bidding the month of June a fond farewell.
On Wednesday, the Big Little Lies star, 30, shared an uplifting Instagram post about her favorite moments from the last few weeks alongside of photo of herself laying in the grass.
"To the month of june : putting macro whack world events aside for a minute," she began — seemingly referring to Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court — "on a micro level, you nurtured this woman's head + heart."
She continued, "You gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes."
The Emmy nominee also gave a special shout-out to tarot card reader Dante Sabatino, who predicted that June would be special for Woodley.
"A beautiful wise italian in new york told me this would be the best month ever, and he was not wrong," she shared.
She added, "God i'm grateful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Earlier this month, Woodley showed her followers that even an injured ankle couldn't get her down. While in Morocco, she posted a photo of herself icing her ankle, which was propped up on a cushion.
"Morocco, you're incredible, but your tiny little 3" sneaky hidden steps everywhere are a real bitch," she captioned the image.
Prior to the injury, Woodley shared a clip on her Instagram Story of an epic round of limbo. In the video, she got low and conquered the limbo stick before breaking out into a dance.
"Last night. was. so. fun.," she wrote.
Earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE that the actress and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 38, had broken up for a second time.
Back in February, sources confirmed that the exes had ended their engagement just over a year after making it public.
One insider said at the time that their breakup was "amicable," explaining that their relationship "just wasn't working."
"They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them," the source said.
The two were then spotted spending time together, including in March while at a California winery where they were seen being "very affectionate" with each other.
However, a source told PEOPLE in April that they had broken up again. "Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy," said the insider.