Shailene Woodley Says the Month of June 'Nurtured This Woman's Head and Heart'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfZqv1wrvN0/ shailenewoodley Verified to the month of june : putting macro whack world events aside for a minute, on a micro level, you nurtured this woman’s head + heart. you gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes. a beautiful wise italian in new york told me this would be the best month ever, and he was not wrong. (no shame shoutout: his name is dante sabatino + if you go to his website you may be stoked). (www.tarotbydante.com). god i’m grateful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Edited · 1h

Credit: shailenewoodley/Instagram