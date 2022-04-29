"Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy," an insider told PEOPLE on Wednesday of the couple’s second breakup

Shailene Woodley Says Grief Is the 'Natural Way Love Honors What It Misses' After Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley is reflecting on her feelings after splitting with Aaron Rodgers the second time around.

The Big Little Lies actress, 30, posted a quote about loss by author Martín Prechtel to her Instagram Story on Thursday, which read, " 'Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them,' says writer Martín Prechtel. 'Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses.' "

"Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the pain we already feel," the post continued.

Shailene Woodley posts about ‘grief’ after Aaron Rodgers breakup Credit: aaron rodgers/instagram

In another slide on her Story, the former Secret Life of the American Teenager star re-shared a post from Instagram accounts @the.soul.awakening and @awakenstardust that read, "Like plants we grow when buried in the darkness," which featured a separate quote from author Christine Caine.

"Sometimes when you're in a dark place you think you've been buried, but you've actually been planted," the caption read.

On Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE the two had broken up again. "Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy," said the insider.

When they split in February, a source said it was "amicable," explaining that their relationship "just wasn't working."

"They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them," the source said at the time.