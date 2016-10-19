Shailene Woodley Pleads Not Guilty to Pipeline Riot Charges

Shailene Woodley has pleaded not guilty to rioting in protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Woodley waived her right to appear in court but her attorney entered the plea on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms. The actress is charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass and one count of misdemeanor engaging in a riot following her arrest last Monday.

A request for expanded media coverage has already been entered, according to the North Dakota court system’s website. TMZ reports that a judge has approved the request for cameras to be permitted inside the courtroom, should the case go to trial.

Woodley was arrested last Monday while participating in a protest against the construction of the controversial pipeline in Bismarck, North Dakota. She was released later that day, the star’s rep confirmed PEOPLE.

“She appreciates the outpouring of support, not only for her, but more importantly, for the continued fight against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline,” the rep said in a statement shortly after the actress was released.

Facebook Facebook

The Divergent actress is one of several activists who were taken into police custody amid ongoing protests against the project, which has been the crux of a dispute between members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners. Critics argue that the $3.8 billion pipeline, which would wind its way from North Dakota through Illinois, puts the community at risk should it leak and contaminate the Missouri River.

Woodley, who streamed her arrest via Facebook Live, was a mere few feet from her vehicle when she was stopped by cops.

“I was walking back to my RV, which is right there so that we can go back to camp peacefully and they grabbed me by my jacket and said that I was not allowed to continue,” she said. After waiting several minutes she was put under arrest.

Speaking out for the first time since she was released from jail, the Divergent star shared a message to her fellow protestors on Instagram last week.

“One day, baby, we’ll sing our poetry. The words dripping from our tongues wet with ripened patience,” she wrote. “And the lyrics, the sweet fruits born from the seeds our aging hands are now sowing. #alwaysinallways #heartforward #uptous #NoDAPL #protectcleanwater #iamonyourside.”