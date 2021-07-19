Shailene Woodley 'Never Felt Uncomfortable Doing Intimate Scenes': I'm 'Vocal' About 'Boundaries'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Shailene Woodley opened up about filming intimate scenes, saying she's vocal about creating boundaries on set and has always had them honored

Shailene Woodley is revealing why she doesn't have a problem with portraying intimacy onscreen.

The 29-year-old actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a new cover story about the several sex scenes she had to do for Drake Doremus' 2020 romantic drama Endings, Beginnings, saying, "I've never felt uncomfortable doing intimate scenes because I'm very vocal."

"I always sit down and talk with the director, the other actor," she told the outlet. "We always have conversations of, 'How are you planning on shooting it? Is nudity necessary? Is it going to distract from the scene, add to the scene?' We know exactly what the boundaries are. And I've never been in a situation where those things haven't been honored."

Woodley starred in Endings, Beginnings portraying Daphne, a woman coping with a recent heartbreak with an unexpected love triangle, which includes multiple intimate moments. When dealing with those scenes, the actress said that she prefers to make the films realistic.

​​"Oftentimes in movies, you see two people having sex and the woman has her bra on, and in real life, I don't think I ever did that, sex with a bra — or very, very rarely," she said.

Last Letter From Your Lover Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner in The Last Letter from Your Lover | Credit: STUDIOCANAL

Doremus commended Woodley's ability to be direct, telling THR that it's a rare quality among contemporary actors.

"She's not modern, she's a throwback, like a French actress in the '60s or something," he said. "She owns her sexuality in a way that's just so liberating and magical. She's able to use her gut and her intuition a lot. She's chill and easy and present and kind and thoughtful and humble. And just so not — I hate to say the word, but — actory."

Shailene Woodley for the Hollywood Reporter Credit: Sasha Samsonova

Woodley is now preparing for the debut of her latest romantic role in The Last Letter from Your Lover, starring alongside Felicity Jones, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn and Nabhaan Rizwan.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes, the film follows Ellie (Jones, 37), a present-day journalist who discovers a collection of letters from the 1960s that detail an "illicit love affair" between two people — Jennifer (Woodley) and Anthony (Turner, 31) — while Jennifer is married to husband Laurence (Alwyn, 30).

Woodley told Entertainment Weekly in January that she was "inclined to say yes" to starring in the film "before [she] even read the script," as she was excited to work with Euphoria director Augustine Frizzell.

"Then I read the script and it was really beautifully executed — I don't feel like there's a lot of movies that are told this way and are also executed in a way that's thoroughly entertaining and intelligent," she shared.