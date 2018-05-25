Shailene Woodley Makes Her Red Carpet Debut with Rugby Player Boyfriend Ben Volavola

After making their relationship Instagram official in January, Shailene Woodley and her rugby player boyfriend Ben Volavola stepped out on the red carpet for the first time as a couple last night.

The duo were all smiles at the premiere of the actress’s new movie Adrift. Woodley wore an eye-catching silver metallic gown while the fullback for the Union Bordeaux Bègles opted for a navy blue suit.

Woodley also posed on the carpet with the real-life inspiration for the film, Tami Ashcraft, who got caught in a hurricane while sailing across the ocean with her fiancé in 1983. After the storm, she spent 41 days lost in the open water before being rescued.

In January, the Big Little Lies actress, 26, confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo on Instagram stories of her kissing Volavola. They had previously attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in France.

The actress shared another photo of her and her beau posing against a Valentino sign with the caption, “This date tho…”

Shailene Woodley and Ben Volavola. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Woodley was spotted getting cozy with Volavola in October outside of a cafe in New Zealand. Later that same day, the couple packed on the PDA by sharing a kiss on the sidelines during a team practice.

The duo reportedly met in Fiji where Woodley was filming Adrift.