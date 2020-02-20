Shailene Woodley in Love Triangle with Jamie Dornan & Sebastian Stan in Endings, Beginnings Trailer

Love can be complicated — something Shailene Woodley seems to learn in her upcoming romantic drama, Endings, Beginnings.

The film’s first trailer dropped on Wednesday, opening up with Woodley’s idealistic character, Daphne, trying to recover from a recent break-up.

“I really thought that he was gonna be the one,” she says to her friend Ingrid (Kyra Sedgwick).

As Daphne begins to cope with her heartbreak and tries to get her life back on track, she is sucked into an unexpected love triangle when she is reunited with her friend Jack (Jamie Dornan), who later introduces her to his longtime pal Frank (Sebastian Stan).

One, a stable and sensitive academic, the latter, an unpredictable bad boy — yet both find themselves vying for Daphne’s love.

RELATED: Monterey Five! Zoë Kravitz Posts Photo of Big Little Lies Cast Sharing a Hug at Her Wedding

Image zoom Jamie Dornan and Shailene Woodley Youtube

“Here’s the thing, I love Jack,” Frank tells Daphne in one scene. “But I gotta deal with the fact that now I know you, and you’re making me go crazy.”

Unable to choose, Daphne finds herself bouncing between them instead, grappling with her desire to “stop hurting people,” but not knowing “how to stop.”

The Drake Doremus-directed film is co-scripted with novelist Jardine Libaire, and produced by CJ Entertainment, the Korean entertainment company behind Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite.

Image zoom Shailene Woodley Youtube

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019, where it was described as “a smart, very contemporary character study of a woman exploring who she is, what she could be, and how her choices impact those around her. Semi-improvised, and featuring inventive stylistic flourishes, Endings, Beginnings manages to feel simultaneously loose and clear-eyed, vivacious and profound.”

“Everything might not be okay, and that’s okay,” Daphne says at the end of the trailer.

The film also stars Matthew Gray Gubler, Lindsay Sloane, Ben Esler, Shamier Anderson, and Wendie Malick.

Endings, Beginnings hits theaters May 21, 2020.