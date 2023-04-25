Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall Chase Down Their Runaway Clones in Trailer for Rom-Com 'Robots'

Jack Whitehall teased that the film is "certainly not your conventional rom-com"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 25, 2023 01:36 PM

Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall join forces to stop their lookalike robots from stealing their lives in a new rom-com.

In the first trailer for Robots that debuted Tuesday, Woodley stars as Elaine, a "gold-digger" desperate not to have a "real job" in a futuristic world where people have robot doubles that do their everyday chores and tasks.

She sends her robot to date Charles (Whitehall), a "womanizer" whose robot ends up getting romantic with Elaine's robot. After sparks fly, the mechanical clones decide to run off and live a life together on their own. But they notify their human counterparts beforehand.

Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall in Robots Trailer
DECAL Releasing/YouTube

"This is terrible. They've completely stolen our lives," Elaine says to Charles after the truth of their schemes come to light and they have to team up to track down the robot lovebirds, who are "humanizing" and "learning to feel."

Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall in Robots Trailer
DECAL Releasing/YouTube

Sharing the new trailer on Instagram, Woodley, 31, wrote in all-caps: "COULDNT BE MORE EXCITED TO FINALLY SHARE THIS ONE."

Meanwhile, Whitehall, 34, recently teased the movie on Instagram, saying it contains some "slightly outrageous comedy." He added, "It is certainly not your conventional rom com! @shailenewoodley and I had so much fun making this movie, I'm really excited for it to be released to the world."

Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall, Robots Poster
Courtesy of Neon

Robots is written and directed by Casper Christensen and Anthony Hines. It's based on Robert Sheckley's 1978 novel The Robot Who Looked Like Me.

In 2021, Hines told Deadline of the project, "At a time when comedies are needed more than ever, I couldn't be more delighted than to have Shailene and Jack team up to play the leads in this movie."

Robots is in theaters and on demand May 19.

