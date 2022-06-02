“He really is such a wildly talented actor, and it made my heart explode watching him do his thing in this,” Shailene Woodley said of her The Spectacular Now costar Miles Teller

Shailene Woodley Raves About Miles Teller and His 'Oiled Up Abs' in Top Gun 2: 'Proud Sister Moment'

Shailene Woodley was having a "proud sister moment" after seeing her former costar Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick.

On Thursday, the Emmy nominee, 30, called Teller — who she costarred with 2013's The Spectacular Now and the Divergent film series— a "wildly talented actor" in a sweet Instagram post.

"if you haven't had the chance yet, run, don't walk, to your nearest cinema, sit you're a-- down, and watch the new Top Gun," she shared alongside a photo of herself pointing to Teller, 35, on the movie's poster. "You will feel like a kid again…going to the theater for an ACTUAL cinematic experience. we laughed, we cried, we clapped. so much clapping."

"@tomcruise obvi slayed so hard … and #milesteller gave the world everything you want but rarely get in a blockbuster film … heart. soul. sass. charisma. (oiled up abs). pain. elation. and he did it all with such subtlety you barely knew it was happening," she added. "f---, he really is such a wildly talented actor, and it made my heart explode watching him do his thing in this. i'm beyond happy for him and this entire @topgunmovie team. thank you for giving the world this gift."

Woodley concluded the post by giving a special shoutout to Teller.

"miles, you deserve every ounce of this exciting moment," she wrote. "proud sister moment happening over here. bravooooo."

Top Gun: Maverick — a sequel to the 1986 original — soared to new heights at the domestic box office with an estimated $124 million in earnings over the weekend, according to Variety.

Including Monday's tally, the film earned an estimated $156 million for its four-day opening weekend, making it the biggest opening over the Memorial Day weekend, CNN reported. It surpassed Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, which made $153 million in 2007.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the new film chronicles Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell return to the TOPGUN Naval aviation program 30 years after his graduation. He is tasked with becoming an instructor for the elite fliers. Among his young charges is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Teller), the son of his late best friend Goose (Anthony Edwards in the first movie).

Teller is joined by a new class of pilots, which includes Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman. Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also star while Val Kilmer reprises his role from the original.