Starring Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn and Nabhaan Rizwan, The Last Letter from Your Lover premieres July 23 on Netflix

See Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones in Trailer for Netflix's The Last Letter from Your Lover

This summer is shaping up to be even hotter than usual, if Netflix has anything to say about it.

Jones, 37, plays Ellie, a present-day journalist who discovers a collection of letters from the 1960s that detail an "illicit love affair" between two people — Jennifer (Woodley, 29) and Anthony (Turner, 31) — while Jennifer is married to husband Laurence (Alwyn, 30).

The trailer switches back and forth between the present day and scenes described in the letters, with the 1960s portion showcasing a seemingly volatile relationship between Jennifer and Laurence.

Past scenes feature voiceover of the romantic letters' contents, plus an exchange between Jennifer and Anthony in which she tells him she's returning to London with Laurence and Anthony asks, "What do you want?"

Last Letter From Your Lover Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner in The Last Letter from Your Lover | Credit: STUDIOCANAL

Last Letter From Your Lover Felicity Jones and Nabhaan Rizwan in The Last Letter from Your Lover | Credit: STUDIOCANAL

Last Letter From Your Lover Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner in The Last Letter from Your Lover | Credit: STUDIOCANAL

It's implied that the two secret lovers don't have a happy ending in their youth, as Jennifer pursued Anthony but was involved in a car accident, which led to memory loss.

Ellie and her colleague Rory (Rizwan) soon discover not only their own romantic feelings toward each other, but that Jennifer and Anthony have a story whose ending hasn't been written yet, as they're both still alive.

"He still doesn't know she went after him?" asks Rory, telling Ellie, "You have to tell him."

Ellie visits the older Anthony, who writes to Jennifer, "Please forgive this last letter. ... An invitation to come away. I'll be waiting."

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Things to Know: Rogue One's Felicity Jones

Woodley told Entertainment Weekly in January that she was "inclined to say yes" to starring in the film "before [she] even read the script," as she was excited to work with Euphoria director Augustine Frizzell.

"Then I read the script and it was really beautifully executed — I don't feel like there's a lot of movies that are told this way and are also executed in a way that's thoroughly entertaining and intelligent," she shared.

For Jones, "the stars just aligned" in her involvement with the film. As she told EW, she had wanted to work on a Moyes project for a while and "liked how human" the script was.

"It was just an immediate response. It had such fun to it, as well as being quite emotional," the Oscar nominee added.