Shailene Woodley Says 'Dating’s Hard' and 'Love Is Scary' But She Loves 'Sex'

Shailene Woodley isn’t shying away from enjoying her personal life — although she may put dating on the backburner.

The 27-year-old Big Little Lies actress graces one of InStyle‘s June cover issues alongside her costars Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman.

Woodley said she doesn’t “trust anyone” when it comes to going on dates.

“Dating’s hard,” she told the magazine. “I mean, I love sex. I love the power of emotional connection via physicality. Who doesn’t? But now I’m only interested in those unexpected impactful connections.”

She continued, “It’s easy to talk about the positive things about love, but love is scary.”

“Recently I was speaking with a friend, and we were like, ‘When was the last time you met someone and had the ability to say, ‘I’m so attracted to you. I think your mind stimulates my mind in ways I can’t explain. Creatively, I’m feeling a 10. Physically, I can’t wait to know what you feel like. And you scare the shit out of me’?'” she added.

In May 2018, the actress made her red carpet debut with her most recent boyfriend Ben Volavola at the premiere of her film Adrift. The duo reportedly met in Fiji where Woodley was filming the movie.

In January 2018, the Big Little Lies actress confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo on Instagram stories of her kissing Volavola. They had previously attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in France.

In 2015, Woodley spoke to Elle magazine about what she looked for in a relationship.

“When you’re truly in love, for me, you’re my lighthouse! You’re somebody who holds me high, keeps me safe, you’ve got my f—ing back. You also love me whole, wild and free. You let me do me and I’m gonna let you do you. And I’ll be the home that you return to.”

Big Little Lies premieres its second season on HBO June 9.