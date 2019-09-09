Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Had a Sweet Fault in Our Stars Reunion at TIFF

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort had a sweet reunion while at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The two actors shared a hug while at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter party at TIFF on Saturday.

Both starred together in 2014’s The Fault in Our Stars, where they played cancer-stricken teens who fall in love and embark on an adventure in Europe.

Woodley, 27, and Elgort, 25, were both in Toronto to promote their new films: Endings, Beginnings for her and The Goldfinch for him.

The two were photographed together in May 2018 at the Met Gala where they posed for a photo on the red carpet.

Image zoom Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort

RELATED: Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley Had the Divergent Reunion of Our Dreams at Met Gala

Elgort and Woodley also starred together in the Divergent series, playing a brother and sister in a dystopian society.

Woodley previously opened up about how their longtime friendship helped their on-screen chemistry.

Image zoom Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort George Pimentel/Getty

RELATED: Nicole Kidman & Shailene Woodley Have Big Little Lies Reunion at Toronto International Film Festival

“There’s something really beautiful about working with someone again and again and again, because the more you get to know somebody on a personal level, the more free you feel artistically,” she said.

“I think that if Ansel and I hadn’t known each other from Divergent, our relationship in this movie would not be what it is,” she added.