Shailene Woodley and Mark Ruffalo want you to ‘Stand-N-Vote!’

Woodley, 26, and Ruffalo, 50 — referred to in the video as ‘Mark Buffalo’ and ‘Uncle White Ruffalo’ — join Native American comedian Auntie Beachress in a new PSA encouraging Native Americans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

The PSA is a response to an October 9th Supreme Court decision, where they declined to overturn a North Dakota voter ID law requiring voters to present an ID listing their residential address, potentially disenfranchising many Native American voters whose tribal IDs don’t include this information.

The Stand-N-Vote campaign is also organizing a free concert event a free concert event on Saturday, October 27th with Dave Matthews and Mark Ruffalo. The non-partisan concert, taking place at Prairie Knights Casino in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, is free and will also be live streamed.