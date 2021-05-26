Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Vacation with Miles Teller and His Wife in Hawaii: 'Soulmates'
Shailene Woodley and fiancé Aaron Rodgers’ couples trip with Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry Teller gets adventurous after the four were seen singing karaoke in Maui earlier this week
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' couple's trip is still going strong!
In a recent Instagram post from Miles Teller's wife Keleigh Sperry Teller, the four are seen posing in front of a gorgeous waterfall on their trip to Hawaii, where the two couples have been vacationing over the past week.
"Ponds with soulmates 🪐🦋🌈🌈 ," Sperry Teller wrote in the caption.
Also included in the post was a photo of the couples hiking on a green mountainside and a video of the four climbing alongside the rocks near rapid waters. The Big Little Lies star, 29, is seen waving at the camera before it pans to a view of the hiking pools.
RELATED: See Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller Dance, Sing Karaoke Together in Hawaii
In another Instagram post from Sperry Teller later that day, the couples smiled big in a selfie together in front of the sunset near the water.
"Happiness🦋🦋🌈💗," Sperry Teller wrote.
In a video seemingly shared on Instagram by musician Akoni before being cross-posted to Twitter earlier this week, Woodley and her NFL-player beau, 37, are seen dancing to an Akoni cover of "Stand by Me" at what appears to be a restaurant as Woodley's Divergent costar Teller, 34, and Sperry Teller, 28, do the same nearby.
Later in the clip, Rodgers can be seen playing the guitar while the group sings along to "Wagon Wheel." The last bit of footage shows Woodley, Sperry Teller and the Whiplash actor all participating in a karaoke session, belting out the hit song "Shallow" from the A Star Is Born soundtrack.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Visit Disney World Over a Month After Confirming Engagement
The couples' trip comes after the pair, who confirmed their engagement in February, visited Walt Disney World in April and attended the Kentucky Derby on May 1 alongside Teller and his wife.
While some in the couple's circle were initially skeptical about how the Green Bay Packers quarterback and Woodley — who is also an outspoken environmental activist — would fit into each other's worlds when they started dating last summer, sources told PEOPLE in April that they bonded over their shared passion for their work.
"Aaron admires Shailene's dedication to her career and to causes, plus they have a lot of fun together and really talk about things," said a source in the sports world. "He has a quiet fire, and I think Shailene needs that. He is confident on the field and in life."