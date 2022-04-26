The NFL quarterback thanked Shailene Woodley in February for "showing me what unconditional love looks like"

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up Again, Says Source: 'It Wasn't Making Her Happy'

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have again called it quits on their on-off relationship.

Back in February, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Divergent actress, 30, and the NFL quarterback, 38, had ended their engagement just over a year after making it public. The pair had since been spotted spending time together, including in March while at a California winery where they were seen being "very affectionate" with each other.

A source now tells PEOPLE that the two have broken up again. "Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy," says the insider.

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

When they split in February, a source said it was "amicable," explaining that their relationship "just wasn't working."

"They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them," the source said at the time.

The following month, though, another insider said Rodgers was hoping they'd reconcile: "They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship. Now when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though."

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show in February, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with the Big Little Lies actress despite the recent news of their breakup. He said he has an "amazing partner to do life with," which "just makes the work-life a bonus."

Calling Woodley an "incredible woman" who is "talented, smart, kind," Rodgers shared at the time, "She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable."

That same week, he posted an Instagram message about gratitude, which included a photo of himself cuddled up to Woodley. He wrote, "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life."