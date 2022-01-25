Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers 'Agree to Disagree About Things and Not Debate Them': Source

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers choose to keep political matters outside of their relationship.

The 30-year-old Divergent actress and her Green Bay Packers quarterback fiancé, 38, oftentimes "agree to disagree" on subjects where they don't see eye to eye, a source tells PEOPLE.

"They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," says the source. "They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them."

"She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn't even tried," the source adds.

Woodley began dating Rodgers in 2020 during the pandemic. The athlete announced their surprise engagement in his acceptance speech when he was named the league's MVP during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6, 2021.

Later that February, Woodley confirmed their engagement, telling late-night host Jimmy Fallon: "Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.' "

The Big Little Lies star later opened up about their decision to wait before publicizing their engagement, telling The Hollywood Reporter in July, "When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did."

"And we didn't do it for months and months after we had become engaged," she said, adding, "But the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, 'Let's just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.' "

Woodley is an outspoken activist on many political issues, including matters involving the environment. She was arrested while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in Standing Rock, North Dakota, back in 2016, for example. That year, she also appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, whom she was vocal in her support of when he ran for president.

Rodgers, meanwhile, recently spoke out against President Joe Biden's administration while discussing the government's handling of vaccines. His comments came one month after Biden referenced Rodgers' vaccination status while touring tornado damage in Kentucky.

A source told PEOPLE in April that the NFL player "admires Shailene's dedication to her career and to causes."

Back in November, Woodley came to Rodgers' defense after false reports he had stepped out in Los Angeles after his COVID diagnosis at the time. (He made headlines after he tested positive and confirmed he was unvaccinated.)

"Literally ya'll need to calm the f--- down. This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f---ing men on the streets of LA and saying its him," Woodley wrote on her Instagram Story alongside the alleged photos.