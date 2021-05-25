See Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller Dance, Sing Karaoke Together in Hawaii

The fun-filled trip comes after Shailene Woodley and fiancé Aaron Rodgers visited Walt Disney World in April, before joining Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry Teller at the Kentucky Derby on May 1

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' spring travel is still in full swing!

After heading to Walt Disney World in April and the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, the engaged couple have been spending time together in Hawaii over the past week with Woodley's Divergent costar Miles Teller and the latter's wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.

In a video seemingly shared on Instagram by musician Akoni before being cross-posted to Twitter, Woodley, 29, and her NFL-player beau, 37, dance to an Akoni cover of "Stand by Me" at what appears to be a restaurant as Teller, 34, and Sperry Teller, 28, do the same nearby.

Later in the clip, Rodgers can be seen playing the guitar while the group sings along to "Wagon Wheel." The last bit of footage shows Woodley, Sperry Teller and the Whiplash actor all participating in a karaoke session, belting out the hit song "Shallow" from the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

According to Sperry Teller's Instagram, she and Teller have been spending time on the island of Maui. Over the past several days, she has shared snaps of the duo on a golf course, dining out on an oceanside patio and more.

Following their trip to Walt Disney World last month, Rodgers and Woodley attended the Kentucky Derby on May 1 alongside Teller and his wife.

The betrothed pair posed together with a group of friends, including Teller and Sperry Teller. In one photo, Woodley stood in front of Rodgers, who was dressed in a dark suit and a matching hat.

Meanwhile, the Big Little Lies actress wore a pink fitted vest top with a matching pair of pants, which she accessorized with a large white hat.

In another photo, Woodley smiled while Sperry Teller playfully put her hand on the actress's stomach. "Down N Derby 🐎," she captioned the photos.

While some in the couple's circle were initially skeptical about how the Green Bay Packers quarterback and Woodley — who is also an outspoken environmental activist — would fit into each other's worlds when they started dating last summer, sources told PEOPLE in April that they bonded over their shared passion for their work.

"Aaron admires Shailene's dedication to her career and to causes, plus they have a lot of fun together and really talk about things," said a source in the sports world. "He has a quiet fire, and I think Shailene needs that. He is confident on the field and in life."

Added an entertainment-world insider, "Both Shailene and Aaron are bright and zealots for what is important to them."