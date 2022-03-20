Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Got 'Very Affectionate' During Calif. Winery Outing: Source

A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair have been spending time together after their split

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are spending more quality time together.

The pair, who called off their engagement last month, were spotted at the Demetria Winery in Los Olivos, California, on Saturday, where they sat at an outdoor wine-tasting patio table in a group.

"They seemed really happy," a source tells PEOPLE. "[Shailene] was sitting on [Aaron's] lap while they hung out at the table with friends."

"They kissed each other's heads and were very affectionate," added the insider.

Their trip to the winery came about after Woodley, 30, and Rodgers, 38, were photographed together in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this month.

At the time, Rodgers and Woodley flew into West Palm Beach airport on a private jet for a brief visit, before leaving on the same plane just hours later.

In February, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Woodley and Rodgers had ended their engagement just over a year after making it public.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source told PEOPLE. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

But earlier this month, sources told PEOPLE that Rodgers and Woodley had been spending time together again. Woodley even attended a wedding with Rodgers as a friend, with a source telling PEOPLE that the quarterback is hoping they'll reconcile.

"They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship. Now when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try," the insider said. "He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though."

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show in February, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with the Big Little Lies actress, despite the recent news of their breakup.

There, he said he has an "amazing partner to do life with," which "just makes the work-life a bonus."

"She's just an incredible woman, talented, smart kind," continued Rodgers of Woodley. "I said last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable."