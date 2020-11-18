Sexiest Man Alive

The Sexiest Men Alive Who Played Superheroes

What do these Sexiest Men Alive have in common? They're not just super hot, they also have superpowers

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated November 10, 2021 11:20 AM

Paul Rudd

2021's Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 when he filled the — at times very small — shoes of Ant-Man, appearing in Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), the TV series What If...? (2021) and the in-progress Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (which is slated to come out in 2023). 

Michael B. Jordan

2020's Sexiest Man Alive is the human embodiment of the fire emoji, so it's fitting that he played the Human Torch in 2015's Fantastic Four. 

Michael B. Jordan

He also played a villain who fights superhero Black Panther. But he's in the MCU and looks good in costume, so we'll include his stint as Killmonger anyway.

Ben Affleck

Affleck first donned a super suit when he played the titular hero in 2003's Daredevil. The year before, he was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive. 

Ben Affleck (Again)

Then, there was Bat-fleck. The actor first played Batman in the 2016 DC film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He'll next reprise the role in 2022's The Flash

George Clooney

Affleck wasn't the first Sexiest Man Alive to wear the Bat Suit! On top of being a two-time Sexiest Man Alive, George Clooney also played the caped crusader in 1997's Batman & Robin.

Chris Hemsworth

The Aussie actor, who earned the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2014, wields a hammer like no other as Thor in the Marvel universe. 

Ryan Reynolds

Although Deadpool usually wears a mask, we're glad Reynolds — who was 2010's Sexiest Man Alive — took it off for this photo. 

Hugh Jackman

2008's Sexiest Man Alive Hugh Jackman got physically ripped and also literally ripped (you know, by those giant claws) as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. 

Idris Elba

Elba, PEOPLE's 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, first played the all-seeing, all-hearing Asgardian Heimdall in the first Thor movie, and followed it up by appearing in Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of UltronThor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. Although technically not one of the Avengers, he certainly had superpowers and, in our books, that qualifies him for the list.

Sean Connery

An honorable mention goes to James Bond. Maybe he's not technically a "superhero," but the handsome, iconic, British secret agent is about as close as it gets. The late Sean Connery, the original Bond, was crowned PEOPLE's 1989 Sexiest Man Alive

Pierce Brosnan

Like a lot of cinematic heroes, several actors have stepped into the role of James Bond over the years. Pierce Brosnan, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2001, was the fifth actor to play the dashing Brit. 

