Elba, PEOPLE's 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, first played the all-seeing, all-hearing Asgardian Heimdall in the first Thor movie, and followed it up by appearing in Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. Although technically not one of the Avengers, he certainly had superpowers and, in our books, that qualifies him for the list.