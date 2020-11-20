Tiffany Haddish Admires Boyfriend Common's Sexiest Man Alive Photos: 'I Helped Him with Those Abs'

"Now, y'all can look but you can't touch, alright? That's for me," the comedian said of Common's shirtless photo shoot in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue this week

Tiffany Haddish had a hand in pulling off boyfriend Common's photo shoot for PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive issue.

On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest host Haddish, 40, celebrated the fact that her man is featured within the special PEOPLE issue among 158 men who made 2020 bearable. In his steamy photo, the bearded Grammy-winning rapper, 48, poses shirtless — with Haddish taking credit for his toned abs.

"I helped him with those abs," she joked, before addressing the cheering audience members: "Now, y'all can look but you can't touch, alright? That's for me."

Haddish, who confirmed she was dating her The Kitchen costar back in July, recalled the day she went over to Common's house when he was preparing for his Sexiest Man Alive photo shoot. The actress and comedian said she offered her boyfriend some advice on how to make his abs pop on the page.

"We gon' have to do something about those abs," she said. "I was like, let me talk to the makeup artist and I was like, 'This is how you fill it in and make the shades so he's got nice sexy abs.' And he was like, 'I don't need no makeup on my stomach, I'm gonna do these push-ups ...' "

"He's doing all these crunches and push-ups and I'm like, 'Nah, that's not gonna work,' " continued Haddish. "I was like, 'Look, let me show you how to airbrush your abs in.' But no, he looks good. He looks good."

Image zoom Tiffany Haddish | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Image zoom Credit: Joshua Kissi

Last month, Haddish opened up about her relationship with Common, telling Extra's Rachel Lindsay that she hasn't "felt like this about a relationship ever."

"We laugh all the time," she said. "He's actually really funny. I'm like, 'You should do this comedy movie with me.' He's like, 'I don't want to exploit our relationship.' And I'm like, 'Well, I don't want to be in no relationship where we making no money!' "

Common also opened up about their relationship, saying in August while on Live with Kelly and Ryan: "She's a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person. You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy."

On Tuesday night, the Sexiest Man Alive reveal was made on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with Michael B. Jordan, 33, helping debut his magazine cover during the episode alongside host Jimmy Kimmel. In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Jordan said that "it's a cool feeling" to be crowned Sexiest Man Alive — a title he didn't think was in reach.

"You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of," he said.