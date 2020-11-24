Michael B. Jordan wants to give the subscription platform a try to raise some money for struggling businesses

Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Says He's Going to 'Use My Body for Good' and Join OnlyFans

Michael B. Jordan is putting his good looks to good use.

PEOPLE's newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to announce his new title and give an update on his quarantine life. Turns out Jordan has finally grown some facial hair, and now he thinks his mustache is ready for a new platform.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jordan, 33, told host Jimmy Kimmel he has "an OnlyFans coming soon, why not. Eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it's going to get wild."

OnlyFans is a subscription platform where creatives can give content straight to paying fans, who subscribe to the platform and are also able to pay tips. It's become increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic for all sorts of business, though it was previously primarily known for sex workers.

When Kimmel joked that he could probably make $250,000 a year if his mustache joined the platform, Jordan seemed to agree and think it's a good idea.

"I'm actually going to start one," the actor said. "But like, all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there's been so many businesses and schools that shut down."

"Yea it's a thing. My barber Joe and the whole team, we've been plotting on that so we're going to work the system," he continued.

Image zoom Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Joshua Kissi

Jordan was crowned PEOPLE's newest Sexiest Man Alive just last week.

"It's a cool feeling," he told PEOPLE in the cover story. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."

From chiseling his body to carry on the boxing legacy of Apollo Creed as his son, Adonis, in 2015’s Creed to portraying Black Panther’s ruthless villain Erik Killmonger in 2018, Jordan continues to make his mark in Hollywood — and the world.