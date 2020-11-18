Coming off of The Wire, Jordan was eager to hop onto his next project and nabbed a spot on the longtime soap as Reggie. The role was originated by Chadwick Boseman, but Boseman spoke out against his character's stereotypical portrayal and was dropped from the show in 2003. Once Jordan took over, he credited Boseman for the changes he saw in Reggie's character.

"I was playing this role not knowing that a lot of the things I was going through were because of what [Boseman] had already done for me," Jordan told The Wrap during a 2019 interview with both actors. "It's hard to speak in the moment about how things we do can affect other people. But this is a pure example, right here on the spot — we ain't never talked about this before a day in our lives — to understand how what people do now can directly affect what other people do in the future."