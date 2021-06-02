Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Reboot Sets Summer 2023 Premiere

Seth Rogen’s production company Point Grey Pictures and Nickelodeon Animation Studios are behind the upcoming film

Cowabunga! Seth Rogen's highly anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film has a premiere date!

Rogen — who is producing the new CG film with his production company, Point Grey Pictures, and Nickelodeon Animation Studios — announced on Twitter, Tuesday, that the reboot with hit theaters August 11, 2023.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film will follow Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo — a team of pizza-loving, martial art masters and mutated turtles who fight crime from the their home in the sewers of New York City.

Along with the release date of the new film, Rogen, 39, shared an imagine that appeared to be taken from Leonardo's notebook, featuring all sorts of easter eggs about the characters.

"Leo takes notes like I used to," Rogen captioned the image.

The sketch included jokes about Leonardo's brothers and TMNT teammates (like Donatello getting a series of question marks in the skill set department).

There was also a drawing of Leonardo's iconic sword, the chemical recipe of the genetic mutations that created the TMNT, and a nod to April O'Neil, the journalist who often helps the heroes in a half shell during their time of need.

seth_rogan Seth Rogen | Credit: Photo by Araya Diaz/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles first began as a comic book in 1984, but didn't become a household name until a 1987 animated series hit television screens. Since then, several animated incarnations have hit the small screen.

The Turtles have appeared in a total of six feature films, beginning with a live-action trilogy in the early 90s. Michael Bay also attempted to reboot the franchise with two live-action films: 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.