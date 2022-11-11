Seth Rogen Explains Why His Upcoming 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie Will Be 'Deeply Personal'

After Seth Rogen was announced to produce a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie in August, he said the writers are pulling from some of their own personal teenage experiences

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 11, 2022 10:47 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Seth Rogen attends the "The Fabelmans" screening during MoMA's 15th Annual The Contenders at Museum of Modern Art on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

Seth Rogen says his new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie won't be just a typical action film.

In an interview with the A.V. Club, the Golden Globe nominee, 40, listed his movies that show a deeper side to him than viewers may realize, including Superbad and This Is The End, as well as his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.

"We found a way to make it deeply personal," he said. "It's a teenage movie, we're putting a lot of our own feelings — of awkwardness and insecurity and a desire to belong and be accepted and all that — into the movie."

"And as I sit around with the other people working on [the film], I'm like, 'We found a way to care about this,' which is great," Rogen continued.

After Rogen was first announced to produce the movie in 2020, he debuted the title, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, in August with a wall mural of the movie title along with its release date. The movie will be CG-animated, following in the style of the TV series, according to Variety.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Julia Butters, Keeley Karsten, Chloe East, Gabriel LaBelle, Steven Spielberg, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Judd Hirsch and Tony Kushner attend "The Fabelmans" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Michael Loccisano/Getty

He previously told Collider in 2020 that the new movie would focus on the "teenage" aspect of the iconic TMNT characters Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo.

"As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the 'Teenage' part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most," Rogen said, adding: "The idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping off point for the film."

Rogen is no stranger to working with emotion. He said at the 10th annual Hilarity for Charity that working on his recent film The Fabelmans was particularly emotional, especially for director Steven Spielberg.

RELATED VIDEO: Seth Rogen Explains Why He Doesn't Have Steven Spielberg's Number

"It's very directly based on his life and pretty much everything that happens in the movie is something that happened to him," Rogen said. "As we were shooting, I'd be like, 'Did this happen in real life?' and the answer was 'yes' a hundred percent of the time."

The Canadian actor said it was a humbling experience for him being able to collaborate with such a renowned and experienced director. "It was very flattering and validating for someone like [Spielberg] to even know who I am, nonetheless think I could help their film or that I would be additive to their film," Rogen said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is scheduled to premiere Aug. 4, 2023.

Related Articles
Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke Unbox Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Toys and Products. Black Panther cast toy unboxing. Credit: Disney
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Stars Unbox Toys Inspired by Their Characters: 'I'm Taking This Home'
Danai Gurira
'Black Panther' Actress Danai Gurira Says She Uses Her Character's Spear at Home to Avoid Spiderwebs
Kevin Conroy during Wonderful World of Animation at Comic-Con 2004; BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM, Batman, 1993
Kevin Conroy, Longtime Voice of Animated Batman Across Film, TV and Video Games, Dead at 66
Elizabeth Hurley; Matthew Perry
Elizabeth Hurley Recalls 'Nightmare' of Working with Matthew Perry amid His Addiction
Joseph Baena; Arnold Schwarzenegger
Joseph Baena Rarely Asks Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for Acting Advice: 'Want to Figure It Out on My Own'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1743 -- Pictured: (l-r) An audience member with actor Will Ferrell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Will Ferrell Has Random Audience Member Sit on His Lap During Funny 'Tonight Show' Interview: Watch
Sissy Spacek’s Daughter Schuyler Fisk Recalls Playing ‘Rough’ with Mom’s Oscar Growing Up: 'That Thing Is Heavy'
Sissy Spacek's Daughter Schuyler Fisk Recalls Playing 'Rough' with Mom's Oscar Growing Up
Black Panther Actresses Share Emotional Moment Remembering Chadwick Boseman
Danai Gurira Gets Emotional Telling Letitia Wright That Chadwick Boseman Would Be 'Very Proud' of Her
ryan coogler
'Wakanda Forever' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals He Learned How to Swim for 'Black Panther' Sequel
Chris Rock Will Make History as First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix: 'An Unforgettable Moment'
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
Keanu Reeves Prepares to Fight Bill Skarsgard in Action-Packed 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer
Emily Blunt Says She’d Do a Devil Wears Prada Sequel ‘in a Heartbeat’
Emily Blunt Says She'd Do a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel 'in a Heartbeat': 'It's So Fun'
UNIVERSAL PICTURES ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE SNOOP DOGG BIOPIC
'Definitive' Snoop Dogg Biopic Movie in the Works — Will Be Told 'in His Own Words'
Still from Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Everything to Know
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook attend the ''Christmas With You'' special screening at The Bay Theater on November 08, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook Have a 'She's All That' Reunion 23 Years Later
Letitia Wright in Variety
Letitia Wright Says She Went Into a 'Downward Spiral' After Chadwick Boseman's Death