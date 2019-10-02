Seth Rogen Struggles Through 'Hakuna Matata' in Hilarious Lion King Footage: 'I Can't Sing'

Recording “Hakuna Matata” wasn’t as problem-free as Seth Rogen would’ve liked it to be.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the actor, 37, hilariously attempts to sing a line from the iconic song for the live-action film The Lion King — to mixed results.

“I didn’t know if all the songs from the original [film] were going to be in this but then they told me they were and I was like, ‘I can’t sing,'” Rogen says in the clip. “But I tried really hard and I have a lot of hours to dedicate to this so I’ll do my best.”

In a behind the scenes look at Rogen in the recording studio, he tells his costars, Billy Eichner and Donald Glover, “This is already the most embarrassing experience,” as they laugh.

“I want them to count how many times I tried to record that one line, ‘it aint no passing craze,’ because I bet it’s in the thousands,” Rogen says.

As for what it was like to have three stars of their caliber in the recording studio together, Glover said, “It was just really fun, just us cracking jokes at each other. Any mess-ups were just met with laughter.”

Rogen voices Pumbaa in the live-action film, while Eichner plays Timon and Glover plays Simba. The cast also includes Beyoncé, Alfre Woodard, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Keegan-Michael Key.

Rogen previously told Variety it was “fun” singing classic songs from the film that he had grown up with.

“Your first instinct is, ‘I’ll go listen to the original version and remind myself of what it was like,'” he said. “The instinct that served me better was to not do that specifically and really trust that Jon [Favreau, director] would guide me to do all the things that he thought were necessary in order to make the song hit.”

The Lion King arrives on digital October 11 and on Blu-ray October 22.