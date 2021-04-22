Jonah Hill was reportedly offered the role of Shia LaBeouf's college roommate in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Seth Rogen Told Jonah Hill to Turn Down Transformers Sequel and Make His Own Robot Movie Instead

Jonah Hill can always count on Seth Rogen for some helpful advice.

In an interview with The New York Times, Rogen, 39, recalled how he offered guidance to Hill, 37, as his career began to soar after the success of 2007's Superbad, which the pair starred in.

As Rogen tells it, Hill went to the comedian for his take on whether to accept a role in the Transformers sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which prompted Rogen to tell his friend, "I can see if Steven Spielberg's calling you, asking you to do something, how that's hard to turn down."

Rogen said he ultimately told Hill, "You want to make a movie about fightin' robots? Make your own movie about fightin' robots. You can do that. That's on the table now."

Hill was reportedly offered the role of Shia LaBeouf's college roommate in the film, though the role ended up going to Ramon Rodriguez. At the time, Hill told MTV News, "I just think like I have to prove myself more in what I'm doing now, making comedies and stuff before I do the big action movie or something, you know? I'm not proven yet."

Jonah Hill, Seth Rogan

Rogen's advice to Hill may have stemmed from the actor's own career experiences. The Times noted how Rogen recounts a similar story about turning down Spielberg, 74, in his soon-to-be-released essay collection, Yearbook.

In the story, the Knocked Up actor says that Spielberg once asked him and his writing partner, Evan Goldberg, to work together on a project that would've been inspired by the sci-fi movie, The Last Starfighter.

The 1984 film, directed by Nick Castle, follows the story of a teenager who is recruited by an alien defense force through an arcade game to fight a war in space.

According to the Times, Rogen and Goldberg, 38, had already been working on a project similar to what Spielberg had proposed, so they turned him down.