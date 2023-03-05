Seth Rogen's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie Features Star-Studded Cast — See Who's Voicing!

The cast of Seth Rogen's upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has been announced — and it's one star-studded lineup!

The official Twitter account for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem revealed which stars will be voicing the iconic comic book characters, along with a date for the film's first trailer.

"Team: Assembled. Shells: Polished. Pizza: Ordered. Meet the cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: #MutantMayhem. Our TRAILER drops Monday, March 6," the account tweeted before threading below custom visual announcements of each character's casting.

Set to play the reptile superheroes Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael are Nicolas Cantu, Shaman Brown Jr., Micah Abbey and Brady Noon, respectively.

Charley Gallay/Getty for Nickelodeon

Voicing the Turtles' rodent sensei is action star Jackie Chan, while The Bear's Ayo Edebiri will voice the group's best friend, April O'Neil.

Other stars tapped to play the superheroes' allies and enemies include Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom and Rose Byrne as Leatherhead.

Along with announcing Post Malone as Ray Fillet, fellow rapper and actor Ice Cube was revealed to star as a seemingly brand-new character named Superfly.

Most notably left from the cast is the Turtles' main antagonist Shredder, but Rogen, 40, and John Cena will respectively voice the villain's henchmen, Bebop and Rocksteady.

Comedian Hannibal Buress, Natasia Demetriou, Giancarlo Esposito are also set to respectively play Genghis Frog, Wignut and Baxter Stockman.

In an interview with the A.V. Club last November, Rogen said his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot won't be a typical action film.

"We found a way to make it deeply personal," he said. "It's a teenage movie, we're putting a lot of our own feelings — of awkwardness and insecurity and a desire to belong and be accepted and all that — into the movie."

After Rogen was first announced to produce the movie in 2020, he debuted the title, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, in August with a wall mural of the movie title along with its release date. The movie will be CG-animated, following in the style of the TV series, according to Variety.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will arrive in theaters Aug. 4.