Seth Rogen Wants to Smoke a Joint with Barbra Streisand: She 'Has the Coolest' Weed Story

Seth Rogen says he'd love to smoke marijuana with his Guilt Trip costar Barbra Streisand, who previously said she has only tried the substance once, onstage, in the '70s

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 12:35 PM
seth rogen, barbra streisand
Seth Rogen; Barbra Streisand. Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty; Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Barbra Streisand is at the top of Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's blunt bucket list.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday at the 10th annual Hilarity for Charity carnival, the event's hosts said that they'd love to smoke a joint with Streisand, 80.

"She told me she smoked weed with Peter Sellers," said Seth, 40, of his The Guilt Trip costar. "Which is amazing. Truly remarkable."

"Barbara Streisand actually has the coolest story of someone smoking weed out of anyone I know," he continued. "Because I don't know anyone who's smoked weed with anyone cooler than Peter Sellers."

"I want to be in her basement," Lauren, 41, chimed in when asked what their ideal smoking scenario with Streisand would look like, to which her husband agreed, "Exactly."

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen
Seth and Lauren Miller Rogen. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Back in August 2021, Streisand opened up about her past experience with marijuana in an interview with Variety, claiming she has only picked up the substance once, during a concert.

"One night I really did it onstage when I was doing the Forum concert in the '70s, it was part of my shtick," she said.

While laughing, the actress and singer explained, "I talked about pot and I was working with [producer] Richard Perry, so that's why."

"I tried it once and I didn't like the way it made me feel," Streisand added. "So, I never did it again."

RELATED VIDEO: Has Lorraine Toussaint Ever Smoked Weed with Seth Rogen?

Back in March 2019, Rogen revealed that he was launching Houseplant, a Canadian cannabis company that he had been working on for years.

The actor and comedian co-founded the new company with his filmmaking partner Evan Goldberg, with whom he collaborated on the 2008 stoner comedy Pineapple Express.

Rogen announced the news on Instagram, posting a series of photos of their creative process. He captioned the post, "I've been working hard on Houseplant for five years. I can't believe we're actually launching. What a time."

"We have a moral obligation to build an industry that commits to changing the injustices that continue to exist," Houseplant's website read. "We are committed to working closely with other industry leaders, legal teams, politicians, and non-profits to help those negatively impacted or convicted by minor, non-harmful cannabis acts."

