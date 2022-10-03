Seth Rogen Wants to Smoke a Joint with Barbra Streisand: She 'Has the Coolest' Weed Story

Barbra Streisand is at the top of Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's blunt bucket list.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday at the 10th annual Hilarity for Charity carnival, the event's hosts said that they'd love to smoke a joint with Streisand, 80.

"She told me she smoked weed with Peter Sellers," said Seth, 40, of his The Guilt Trip costar. "Which is amazing. Truly remarkable."

"Barbara Streisand actually has the coolest story of someone smoking weed out of anyone I know," he continued. "Because I don't know anyone who's smoked weed with anyone cooler than Peter Sellers."

"I want to be in her basement," Lauren, 41, chimed in when asked what their ideal smoking scenario with Streisand would look like, to which her husband agreed, "Exactly."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Seth and Lauren Miller Rogen. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Back in August 2021, Streisand opened up about her past experience with marijuana in an interview with Variety, claiming she has only picked up the substance once, during a concert.

"One night I really did it onstage when I was doing the Forum concert in the '70s, it was part of my shtick," she said.

While laughing, the actress and singer explained, "I talked about pot and I was working with [producer] Richard Perry, so that's why."

"I tried it once and I didn't like the way it made me feel," Streisand added. "So, I never did it again."

RELATED VIDEO: Has Lorraine Toussaint Ever Smoked Weed with Seth Rogen?

Back in March 2019, Rogen revealed that he was launching Houseplant, a Canadian cannabis company that he had been working on for years.

The actor and comedian co-founded the new company with his filmmaking partner Evan Goldberg, with whom he collaborated on the 2008 stoner comedy Pineapple Express.

Rogen announced the news on Instagram, posting a series of photos of their creative process. He captioned the post, "I've been working hard on Houseplant for five years. I can't believe we're actually launching. What a time."

"We have a moral obligation to build an industry that commits to changing the injustices that continue to exist," Houseplant's website read. "We are committed to working closely with other industry leaders, legal teams, politicians, and non-profits to help those negatively impacted or convicted by minor, non-harmful cannabis acts."