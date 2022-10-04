Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Was 'Very Emotional' on 'The Fabelmans' Set: 'He Was Crying a Lot'

"It's very directly based on his life and pretty much everything that happens in the movie is something that happened to him," Rogen said

Published on October 4, 2022 10:32 AM
The Fabelmans set was an emotional one, according to Seth Rogen.

At the 10th annual Hilarity for Charity event on Saturday, Rogen, 40, shared with reporters that filming the movie, which is inspired by the events of Steven Spielberg's life, was an emotional experience for its award-winning director.

"It was a very emotional experience. He was crying a lot on set," Rogen recalled.

Rogen, who plays family friend Benny in the film, also confirmed that the coming-of-age drama is very autobiographical for Spielberg.

"It's very directly based on his life and pretty much everything that happens in the movie is something that happened to him," the actor said. "As we were shooting, I'd be like, 'Did this happen in real life?' and the answer was 'yes' a hundred percent of the time."

When asked what the experience of working with Spielberg, 75, was like, Rogen had nothing but kind words for the Oscar-winning director.

"It was amazing," he said. "It was very flattering and validating for someone like [Spielberg] to even know who I am, nonetheless think I could help their film or that I would be additive to their film. It's a surreal experience, honestly. I think for every actor. It's weird."

The This is The End actor also told reporters that working with Spielberg was a unique experience for both himself and his castmates.

"I know Michelle Williams and Paul Dano pretty well now, and they've literally both worked with some of the greatest filmmakers alive and the whole time they're like, 'It's different, Spielberg,'" Rogen said. "It wasn't lost on anyone. Everyone was really appreciative of it and kind of just marveling at how surreal it was."

Williams, 42, and Dano, 38, play characters inspired by the West Side Story director's parents in the film, which took home the People's Choice award at the Toronto Film Festival last month.

Rogen's wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, revealed a unique tie to The Fabelmans director, adding that she's eager to see if a character inspired by her aunt will make an appearance in the film.

"My aunt was [Spielberg's] high school sweetheart, so I'm really curious if there's anything about her in the movie," she told reporters. "I really can't wait."

The Fabelmans is in select theaters Nov. 11, and opens nationwide this Thanksgiving.

