"No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves," he says

Seth Rogen Thinks Maybe People 'Stopped Caring' About the Oscars: 'Why Should They?'

Seth Rogen is okay with people being uninterested in Hollywood awards.

The Pineapple Express actor, 39, recently spoke with Insider to promote a Super Bowl ad he stars in this year. At one point during the conversation, he sympathized with non-industry people who aren't that interested in the Academy Awards, the movie industry's biggest night of accolades. The Oscars have experienced a dip in viewership over recent years.

"I don't get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves," said Rogen.

He added, "To me, maybe people just don't care. I don't care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don't care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?"

Rogen has attended the Oscars several times in the past, though he's never been nominated. He presented at the awards show in 2017 alongside Michael J. Fox, singing Hamilton with the Back to the Future alum.

This year's 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony is set to air live from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC Sunday, March 27. The nominees were announced Tuesday morning, with Netflix's The Power of the Dog leading at 12 nods.

Will Packer is producing the broadcast this year with Glenn Weiss directing the ceremony. Packer — behind movies like Girls Trip, Straight Outta Compton and Stomp the Yard — said in a press release, "The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me. I'm fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor!"