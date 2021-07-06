Paul Rudd has a long history of pranking his friends, as Seth Rogen learned all too well recently

Seth Rogen Says Paul Rudd Once Swapped Places with His Masseuse, Hoping He'd Notice: 'I Didn't'

Seth Rogen once got quite the surprise on the massage table!

On Monday, Rogen shared a story on Twitter about a time when his famous friend Paul Rudd pulled a hilarious prank on him.

"Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me," Rogen, 39, wrote.

"He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I'd notice immediately. I didn't, and Paul did the entire rest of it."

Rudd, 52, has a long history of pranking his friends.

Why, just last month, the Ant-Man actor marked 17 years of pranking former late night host Conan O'Brien with the same joke in which he promises to play a clip from his upcoming film only to play a clip from the 1980s sci-fi movie Mac and Me.

The scene features a boy in a wheelchair who rolls down a hill and off a cliff, falling into the water below. The camera cuts to an alien watching the sequence unfold.

Rudd's pulled the prank while promoting projects including This is 40, Friends, Anchorman 2, and Our Idiot Brother.

In June, Rudd crashed Bill Hader's final appearance on Conan to continue the jest, cutting to the scene.

"I never really imagined 20 years ago that here we would be," Rudd said, with a laugh.

Rudd offered another sneak peek at an upcoming film to make up for it, before playing the scene over again, much to O'Brien's frustration and amusement.