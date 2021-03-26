The actor told British GQ that he was drinking between the ages of 13 and 23 "as often as I could without derailing my life in any meaningful way"

Seth Rogen Recalls 'Getting Blackout Drunk' and 'Hating' Himself the Next Day

Seth Rogen is speaking candidly about his past alcohol use.

While gracing the cover of British GQ's May issue in promotion of his new book, Yearbook, the 38-year-old actor opened up about consuming alcoholic beverages as a teenager and young adult, and why he turned to using drugs instead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the outlet, Rogen detailed that he was drinking between the ages of 13 and 23 "as often as I could without derailing my life in any meaningful way."

But, as the actor noted, he began to question why he was taking part in such actions.

"Like, why am I getting blackout drunk at these things and hating myself the next day?" he said. "And I think I realized I had been lied to about alcohol and that it held a place in society for the wrong reasons."

Seth Rogen for GQ Image zoom Credit: Danielle Levitt

Rogen shared that he cut out most alcohol "around ten years ago," deciding to instead take drugs socially.

"Once I grew more comfortable with doing other drugs that were more stigmatized and not worrying about damage in terms of anyone's perceptions of me, there was just a point where I realized I just need to be comfortable doing a quarter tab of molly [MDMA] at this party and not drinking and having a much better time," he said. "Or eating a tiny bit of shrooms at this thing or having a [weed] lollipop."

"The next day I don't have a hangover," Rogen continued. "I'm not throwing up."

"It's just much better for me," he added. "... Truly, you would be better off doing a hit of acid than drinking."

RELATED VIDEO: See Seth Rogen Hilariously Try to Sing 'Hakuna Matata' in The Lion King

Reflecting on what a world without weed would look like, Rogen quipped, "It would be like saying you can't wear clothes anymore. It would be a real bummer."

"It would make it really hard for me to do what I need to do in the world," he added.

Marijuana, Rogen told the publication, helps him with his low-level Tourette's and OCD.

Speaking against the stigma associated with smoking weed, Rogen noted, "The only stigma with weed is because it affects your brain. And people are just weird about it."