Seth Rogen Says Negative Reviews Can Be 'Devastating': 'I Know People Who Have Never Recovered from It'

"It's very personal," the actor said of fielding bad reviews from critics

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 12:46 PM
seth rogen
Seth Rogen. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

Seth Rogen is getting honest about taking bad reviews personally.

In a recent appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast with host Steven Bartlett, Rogen, 40, shared how "devastating" negative reviews are, and how film critics may not be thinking about the people involved when they are critiquing a project.

"I think if most critics knew how much it hurts the people that made the things that they are writing about, they would second guess the way they write these things," Rogen said. "It's devastating. I know people who have never recovered from it honestly — a year, decades of being hurt by [reviews]."

He added, "It's very personal…. It is devastating when you are being institutionally told that your personal expression was bad, and that's something that people carry with them, literally their entire lives, and I get why. It f---ing sucks."

Rogen went on to delve into his own personal experience, having received poor reviews for 2011's The Green Hornet, a superhero comedy starring Rogen opposite Jay Chou and Cameron Diaz. That film ended up with a 44 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Green Hornet - 2011 - Seth Rogen
Sony Pictures Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock

"For Green Hornet, the reviews were coming out and it was pretty bad," Rogen said. "People hated it. People were taking joy in disliking it a lot."

He continued, "But it opened to like $35 million, which was the biggest opening weekend I'd ever been associated with at that point. It did pretty well. That's what is nice sometimes. You can grasp for some sense of success at times."

However, Rogen added he felt even more downtrodden when his 2014 comedy with James Franco The Interview fell to the critics' wrath, sharing how it felt "more personal" as they questioned his creative taste.

"That felt far more personal," Rogen said. "Green Hornet felt like I had fallen victim to a big fancy thing. That was not so much a creative failure on our parts but a conceptual failure. The Interview, people treated us like we creatively failed and that sucked."

The Interview - 2014 - Seth Rogen, James Franco
Ed Araquel/Columbia/Point Grey/Kobal/Shutterstock

Treating himself to a nice dinner or spending time at his beach house could often soften the blow of harsh criticism for Rogen. But as any actor may relate to, the greatest way to heal is to keep working, The Fabelmans actor said.

"That's another funny thing about making movies … life goes on," he said. "You can be making another movie as your [current] movie is bombing, which is a funny thing. It's bittersweet. You know things will be okay. You're already working. If the fear is the movie bombs and you won't get hired again, well you don't have to worry about it. But it's an emotional conundrum at times."

Related Articles
Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England.
Jonathan Majors Reacts to Negative 'Ant-Man' Reviews: 'It's Just People, They Have an Opinion'
Lucy lui and bill Murray
Lucy Liu Says She 'Felt Sad' After Hearing of Other Actors' Negative Experiences with Bill Murray
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Writer Says He Was in a 'Low Spot' After Reading Negative Reviews
Bonnie Bartlett (L) and husband actor William Daniels visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Universal City, California
Who Is William Daniels' Wife? All About Emmy-Winning Actress Bonnie Bartlett
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend HFC's 10th Birthday Extravaganza hosted by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen Non-Profit on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Seth Rogen and Wife Lauren Miller Explain Comedy 'Is Part of How We Cope' with Genetic Alzheimer's
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Michelle Williams Shares Oscars Moment That Showed Her It's 'a Place That Can Have a Purpose'
Seth Rogen Houseplant
Seth Rogen Says Wife Lauren Miller 'Held My Hand' in Creating Cannabis-Inspired Brand Houseplant
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
seth rogen
Seth Rogen Jokes 'No One's Made a Good High School Movie' Since His 2007 Comedy 'Superbad'
Adam Brody attends the LA Screening Of Fox Searchlight's "Ready Or Not" at ArcLight Culver City on August 19, 2019 in Culver City, California.
Adam Brody Criticizes Marketing for 'Jennifer's Body' : 'Couldn't Have Missed the Mark Harder'
ernie hudson
Ernie Hudson Says 'Ghostbusters' Is the 'Most Difficult Movie' He's Ever Done: 'Hard to Make Peace'
Freaks And Geeks , Linda Cardellini, John Francis Delay, James Franco, Busy Philipps, Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen Says He 'Doesn't Think Anyone Would Do' 'Freaks and Geeks' Revival: 'Just Let It Exist'
Bonnie Bartlett (L) and husband actor William Daniels visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Universal City, California
Wife of 'Boy Meets World' 's William Daniels Was 'Devastated' by Open Relationship Early into 72-Year Marriage
Ant-Man
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' First Reactions Praise Jonathan Majors' 'Menacing' Villain
Adam Sandler Admits Negative Billy Madison Reviews 'Stung
Adam Sandler Admits Negative 'Billy Madison' Reviews 'Stung': They Were 'So Harsh'
Seth Rogen, Steven Spielberg
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Was 'Very Emotional' on 'The Fabelmans' Set: 'He Was Crying a Lot'