Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline

When it comes to comedy in Hollywood, Canadian Seth Rogen is probably one of the best-known actor-producers around. His CV includes This Is The End, Superbad, Pineapple Express, Pam & Tommy and dozens of other hilarious hits.

His wife of over a decade, Lauren Miller Rogen, has even appeared alongside him in several projects, including Superbad, Sausage Party, 50/50 and Zack and Miri Make a Porno. She even directed her husband in the 2018 film Like Father.

But this couple's relationship goes far beyond their professional collaborations. After meeting in 2004, the pair quickly hit it off, and in 2011, they finally tied the knot.

Want to know more about their journey? Here is Seth Rogan and Lauren Miller Rogan's complete relationship timeline.

May 2004: Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen meet at a birthday party

Seth and Lauren first met in May 2004. As Seth wrote in Glamour in 2014, "I first met my wife, Lauren, 10 years ago this May, at a birthday party at El Cid, a Spanish restaurant in Los Angeles."

In an interview with Haute Living, Seth went into more detail about their first meeting. "I worked on [Da Ali G Show], and [Will] was dating [Lauren's] friend," Seth said. "Will and I were friends, and he said that the girl he was dating had a friend, and that we might like each other, so we went to a birthday party and met."

Apparently, the pair had their first date that evening: a late-night dinner of grilled cheese sandwiches that lasted until dawn.

As Lauren recalled to Vulture, the two were a perfect match from the beginning. "This was before The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and I had no idea who he was," she said. "And I was really shy around guys, but he was also awkward and weird around girls."

2004: Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen get in a car accident on their first official date

On the pair's first official date, Seth and Lauren got into a car crash. "The night of our first date, we went and played mini-golf and then got in a major car accident on a freeway," Lauren revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2018.

"A 16-year-old had stolen his dad's car and hit us. He drove off and we spun across three lanes of traffic. [Seth] totaled his car, my roommate had to come drive him home, and that was our first date."

​​2005: Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen move in together

According to Seth's 2014 piece in Glamour, he and Lauren moved in together roughly a year after their first date. "We moved in together after a year, basically," he wrote.

October 2010: Seth Rogen announces his engagement to Lauren Miller Rogen

In October 2010, Seth proposed to Lauren. "Seth is so excited," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Lauren is such a sweet girl. She makes him really happy."

As the actor later revealed, his proposal didn't exactly go as planned. "She was in our closet, changing, and she was literally only in her underpants," Rogen told Conan O'Brien in 2010. "I had already kind of started [to propose]. I didn't picture it like this, and I know she didn't picture it like this."

The comedian went into more detail about the awkward proposal in Glamour, writing, "I had more elaborate plans, but once I got the ring, I felt like I had a nuke hidden in my garage, and I had to unload it. She was not entirely clothed at the time. I got down on one knee, and she said yes, and then we ate buffalo wings and watched Top Chef."

October 2, 2011: Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen tie the knot

Seth and Lauren wed in October 2011. As PEOPLE reported at the time, the wedding took place in a vineyard with close family and friends in attendance, including Jonah Hill, Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd.

December 2011: Seth Rogen explains why he and Lauren Miller Rogen don't want children "soon"

Shortly after their wedding, Seth opened up about their plans for the future. The comedian admitted that he and Lauren weren't yet interested in having children. "We have a dog. That's good for now," he said.

"Life is good," Seth went on. "I'm pretty happy right now. Married life is exactly like non-married life, except you're not constantly having the feeling that you're disappointing your significant other by not marrying them."

2012: Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen form Alzheimer's charity Hilarity for Charity

In 2012, Seth and Lauren created the Alzheimer's charity Hilarity for Charity. As Seth wrote in Glamour, they created the charity because of Lauren's mother's early-onset Alzheimer's. "[Lauren] experienced Alzheimer's with her grandparents; she could see the signs," he wrote. "She cried about it a lot because she knew."

He went on, "Just sitting there, watching it happen, was emotionally brutal. So we started Hilarity for Charity to raise money for research and awareness."

Seth also spoke to PEOPLE about their charity in 2014, saying, "We quickly realized there was nothing to help the situation, so out of a sense of desperation and wanting to feel like we were doing something for the cause, we, along with some friends, started Hilarity for Charity in the form of a comedy variety show. We started the charity because there was really nothing else we could do."

He went on, "Comedy is 'the something' we're actually capable of doing. Because it's such a bummer, we thought it might be nice to, in some way, make it fun for people."

August 2012: Lauren Miller Rogen calls Seth Rogen her "inspiration"

Lauren released her screenwriting debut, For a Good Time, Call … in 2012 and told IndieWire at the time that her husband's career was a huge inspiration.

"I've been fortunate for the last seven years to watch someone's career go from essentially not very much to where Seth is today," she said. "Because we have so much in common, I feel like I've gotten a front row seat to how a lot of this has happened. It's been great for me as inspiration."

"I don't know anyone who works harder than my husband … That was incredible for me to learn from," Lauren continued. "Certainly watching him, it was like, well, he's doing it, I'm going to do it too then! It's been fun. I feel lucky that I have someone that I live with who inspires me and pushes me."

February 2016: Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen receive an award for their Alzheimer's charity work

The couple received the Unite2gether Award at Variety's Unite4: Humanity ceremony thanks to their work with Hilarity for Charity in 2016.

"We can be true to our own passions and our own instincts of how to express ourselves and still help people and spread awareness and make people feel less alone," Seth said in his acceptance speech. "That has actually been a very nice realization because I never had anything I could talk honestly about that helped people before."

May 19, 2017: Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen joke about the similarities between them and another celebrity couple

In May 2017, Seth and Lauren showed off their humor by comparing an image of them to a very similar photo of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

"Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us," Seth joked on Twitter alongside a similar street shot of Timberlake and Biel.

2018: Lauren Miller Rogen directs Seth Rogen in the Netflix film Like Father

The couple worked together on the Netflix film Like Father, which also starred Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer. Although Lauren was the writer-director of the comedy, Seth admitted that it took some convincing for his wife to give him a part in the movie.

"You would think it would be easy for me to get cast in the film because of that — it wasn't," Seth said on The Tonight Show. "The role was for, like, a Canadian man in his mid-30s and I read the script and I was like, 'Perfect.' And then my wife is like, 'So I'm starting auditions next week.' And then she would just keep showing me these auditions of all these guys. She's like, 'This guy is handsome, what do you think of this guy?' "

When Seth told Lauren that he wanted the role, she was hesitant. "She was like, 'I don't know … The character isn't like you,' " he recalled. "I eventually talked her into letting me do it."

August 13, 2018: Seth Rogen reveals that he and Lauren Miller Rogen are "open" to having children

After telling reporters that he and his wife were not interested in having children in 2011, Seth told Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, in 2018 that their thoughts on kids were potentially starting to change.

"We are open to it. It's an active conversation. It's something we talk about," said Seth. "I honestly think I would be good at it."

He went on, "I have much stupider friends who are good parents."

August 2019: Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen discuss their marriage

In August 2019, Seth and Lauren appeared on KTLA 5 and joked about the idea of an open marriage. After the interviewer commented on their "openness" as a couple, he ventured to ask whether they had a "hall pass."

"No, we don't do that!" Seth exclaimed. "We do not have an open relationship if that's what you're asking."

The couple continued to joke about the question. Lauren said, "There's a hall pass for Brad Pitt." Her husband jibed, "Either of us are allowed to sleep with Brad Pitt."

"Or Charlize Theron," Lauren added. "Just to be fair."

September 16, 2019: Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen host a carnival for Alzheimer's awareness

Seth and Lauren continued their charity work with their foundation, Hilarity for Charity, and in September 2019, they even hosted a county fair in Los Angeles as part of their efforts.

"It has all the ingredients of a very good time," Rogen told PEOPLE of the event. "And all in the name of something that is not at all a good time. I think that contrast is what has been interesting for people and it's been a draw for people — to attack a subject that is decidedly not that fun with an approach that is as fun as we can make it."

Lauren added, "I think because I felt alone, it was important to create something where young people could feel a part of this disease and feel like they could have a hand in fighting against it."

She went on, "That idea just led to, combined with the fact that Seth is a comedian and I'm kind of funny, it's just what came naturally to us."

October 2, 2020: Seth Rogen shares a post in celebration of his ninth anniversary with Lauren Miller Rogen

In October 2020, the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with several adorable Instagram posts.

"Happy anniversary to us!! I can't believe I've been lucky enough to find the perfect partner to go through life with," wrote Seth. "After 9 years married and over 15 years together, I love @laurenmillerrogen more every day. Here's me beating her at video games at our wedding."

Lauren's post read, "Happy Anniversary to us! 9 years married/15 together, and celebrating all the GOOD stuff. ❤️."

December 2020: Seth Rogen shares how Lauren Miller Rogen dealt with her mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis

Lauren's mother began to show signs of early-onset Alzheimer's shortly after Lauren and Seth first met. In 2020, Seth reflected on how his wife had handled the diagnosis and had grown over the years.

"Seeing Lauren talk about it is very impressive to me," he told PEOPLE. "How much she talks about it, and how willing she is to talk about it. How open she is about talking about it and seeing how that has given her a lot of control over her situation — that's been very good, because it wasn't like that at first."

May 2021: Seth Rogen discusses his and Lauren Miller Rogen's ambivalence about having children

The topic of children once again came up for Seth during a 2021 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. During the show, Seth revealed that he and Lauren were still uninterested in the idea because of their lifestyle.

"I wouldn't be able to do all this work that I like ... People are always like — it's something I think I was uncomfortable answering this before — but they were like, 'How do you do so much?' The answer is I don't have kids ... I have nothing else to do," Seth said.

He added that Lauren was even less interested. "I would say she wants kids less than I do. I could probably be talked into it; she's like, 'no,' " said the actor.

"I don't know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids," he went on. "Like, we're f------- psyched all the time! We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings, smoking weed, watching movies naked. If we had kids, we could not be f------- doing this."

May 2021: Seth Rogen reveals his and Lauren Miller Rogen's favorite activity

In a May 2021 interview with GQ, Seth opened up about his very relaxed lifestyle with his wife. As he explained, their favorite activity is ordering junk food and watching TV.

"That's all I want to do," he confessed. "I don't have anything else I want to be doing other than sitting on a couch with Lauren eating [a] cheeseburger."

December 2021: Seth Rogen recalls smoking weed with Lauren Miller Rogen before an Adele concert

In December 2021, the couple continued to give glimpses into their life together. As Seth recalled during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he and his wife had recently attended a small Adele concert without realizing the event would be filmed.

"We were like, it's an Adele concert, it's in the park. We smoked a ton of weed and were like, we're just gonna go and enjoy this lovely Adele concert," the actor confessed.

When he and Lauren realized the concert was being filmed, they hoped to hide in the background. "We're not equipped mentally to deal with doing this right now. So we go up to the desk and they give us our tickets, and our seat numbers literally are 1A and 1B," he joked.

January 13, 2022: Lauren Miller Rogen commemorates the 10th anniversary of Hilarity for Charity and thanks Seth Rogen for his support

To celebrate 10 years since the first Hilarity for Charity event, Lauren posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, along with a caption detailing the charity's impact over the last decade.

"Happy Birthday to @wearehfc. Somehow it's been 10 years from that first incredible event. We had no idea what we were doing, I had to run backstage and remind Seth to even mention Alzheimer's right before the end of the show, but we managed to pull it off and haven't stopped since," she wrote. "

Lauren continued, "It hasn't been easy, but with the support of incredible friends and family it feels like we've made at least small difference and I'm really just so proud of all of us. Thank you to @sethrogen @raffi9 @tumco & @matthewseabass—HFC literally wouldn't exist without you."

She also revealed that the charity had raised over $15 million and "awarded over 350,000 hours of free respite for caregivers" since its inception.

February 16, 2022: Seth Rogen claims he was a "bad dater" before he met Lauren Miller Rogen

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Seth revealed that he once cried in front of a date prior to meeting Lauren in 2004.

"It was my birthday coming up, and so I asked her … 'Let's go out to dinner on my birthday!' and I was like, 'I'm going to ask her to be my girlfriend at this dinner on my birthday!' " the Pam & Tommy star said of a woman whom he was "hooking up" with at the time.

But when Seth asked the woman to be his girlfriend, she said no. "I started crying!" he recalled. "Then I was like … 'We need to eat. Like, we can't leave.' And she was like, 'It's your birthday. And there was a cake coming and s--- so it's like, I had to sit there and this poor woman had to sit there with me as I wept into my truffle mac and cheese."

He added, "I was 20, I don't know! I was so young. I guess you don't ask, 'Will you be my girlfriend?' "

Earlier in the interview, he admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel that he was a "bad dater." He said, "I was terrible. I was a bad dater. I had terrible experiences dating women and I think the women who dated me also did not have the best experiences."