Seth Rogen Says Stormy Daniels Told Him About Alleged Donald Trump Affair 'Around 10 Years Ago'

Stormy Daniels‘ alleged affair with Donald Trump is old news to Seth Rogen.

Rogen, 35, made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, where he claimed that Daniels told him about her history with Trump nearly a decade ago.

“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time, and I’ll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago,” Rogen said. “At the time, when you ask a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that she could’ve said.”

Daniels appeared in two of Rogen’s early films, including Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, where she played a stripper and a porn star, respectively.

Michael Tullberg/Getty; Ethan Miller/Getty

Rogen said he wasn’t surprised when she first told him about the alleged affair — and was unaware of the impact the story would have years later.

“Again it wasn’t — at the time — wasn’t that surprising and then, as [Trump’s] campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did,” Rogen said. “So, it didn’t really occur to me even that it would come out or that anyone would care about it, but then when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, Stormy told us all about that.’ ”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleged she had a sexual relationship with the president in 2006.

In an interview with 60 Minutes in March, Daniels said she had sex with Trump in a hotel room just months after he and wife Melania welcomed son Barron, now 12.

“It was very important to me to be able to defend myself,” Daniels told Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes. “I have no reason to lie. I’m opening myself up for, you know, possible danger and definitely a whole lot of s—.”

Daniels filed a civil lawsuit against Trump in March, in which she claimed that the nondisclosure agreement she signed to allegedly keep quiet about their affair is invalid because it was not signed by Trump, but rather by his lawyer Michael Cohen.

Trump’s lawyer has threatened to sue Daniels for allegedly violating a nondisclosure agreement 20 times, according to The Washington Post.

REX/Shutterstock; Ethan Miller/Getty

After initially denying a payment had been made to Daniels in 2016, Cohen admitted last month to making a “private transaction” of $130,000 out of his own pocket to silence her at the time.

The White House and Cohen have denied the allegation of an affair, telling the Wall Street Journal in January: “These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”