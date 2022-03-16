Seth Rogen continues to crack up the Twitterverse with another funny story about his mom, Sandy

Seth Rogen Jokes His Mother Emailed a 'Major Movie Studio' to Get Them to 'Green Light' His Film

Seth Rogen's mother, Sandy, has graduated to "momager."

The Knocked Up star, 39, shared with his Twitter followers on Tuesday that his 66-year-old mom has stepped in to help move along one of his projects.

"Did my mother just email the head of a major movie studio to get them to hurry up and green light our movie?" Rogen wrote. "Yes. Yes she did."

While it is unclear which movie or production studio Rogen was referring to, the actor has a few exciting projects in the works, including the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. film, set for release on Dec. 21.

Fans and followers were quick to respond to Rogen's tweet, with one writing that they experienced a similar situation. "I am a teacher in Florida and my mom called Ron DeSantis's office and yelled at his secretary for 25 minutes," the user replied on Twitter.

This isn't the first time Rogen has shared a hilarious moment with his mom on Twitter. Last month, the Pam & Tommy actor's mother tweeted about getting intimate, something he's asked her to stop doing in the past.

"You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says, 'I gave blood today,' well there should be one that says 'I had great sex today.' Ha ha ha …," Sandy wrote on Twitter.

An embarrassed Rogen quickly responded, "Burn this app to the ground."

Back in 2019, Sandy tweeted, "Husband has a cold. Husband says kisses during sex don't have germs." Ever helpful, fellow Twitter users jokingly tagged the SuperBad alum in the replies to make sure he caught the tweet.

"Dear Seth, Today is not the day to check in on Moms Twitter," one user wrote at the time. Another person added, "Please get your mother @Sethrogen."

The actor previously called his mother out after she shared another joke about sex on Twitter in 2017.

"Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga!" the Rogen family matriarch joked at the time.

"Jesus f------ Christ mom," he responded, retweeting her original observation.