Seth Rogen Jokes He's Not 'Really Upset' He Wasn't Cast in Don't Look Up Alongside Jonah Hill

Hill, 37, posted a photo of himself from the film on Instagram Wednesday while promoting the upcoming movie, which begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 10. Meanwhile, Rogen shared his thoughts in the comments section of Hill's post.

"Don't Look Up - they won't let me give too much away but creating this guy was the grossest blast I've ever had," Hill wrote alongside a photo of him in character. "I thought, what if Fyre Festival was a person and that person had power in the White House. See you in December."

Rogen, 39, commented that he's simply "excited" for the film — and not at all bitter that he wasn't a part of it.

"I am excited to watch you in this film and am in no way really upset I wasn't put in this movie as well," he teased.

Don't Look Up features Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy grad student, who, with her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), makes the astounding discovery that a comet is on a direct collision course for Earth.

What appears to shock Dibiasky and Mindy more is that no one around them seems to care they're headed for destruction. As they embark on a press tour that takes them across the country to the office of the president (Meryl Streep), and a morning show run by upbeat hosts (Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry), the two must do whatever it takes to get the world to look up. Hill plays the president's chief of staff, Jason.

The film was written and directed by Oscar-winner Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice).

DiCaprio recently opened up to PEOPLE about Don't Look Up, praising McKay's storytelling.

"Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories," he said in this week's issue. "I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in."

"Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie," DiCaprio added.

The movie also stars Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Mark Rylance Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.