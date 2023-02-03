Seth Rogen Jokes 'No One's Made a Good High School Movie' Since His 2007 Comedy 'Superbad'

Seth Rogen says Superbad is still his 20-year-old The Fabelmans costar Gabriel LaBelle's "favorite movie"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 12:28 PM
seth rogen
Seth Rogen. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

Superbad is still teen-comedy royalty in Seth Rogen's heart.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE surrounding an Airbnb collaboration inspired by his cannabis-home-goods brand Houseplant, Rogen says the 2007 comedy is the "favorite movie" of his The Fabelmans costar Gabriel LaBelle and LaBelle's friends.

"What's crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like 19 years old and his and his friends' favorite movie is Superbad," raves the Golden Globe nominee, 40, before joking, "So it never changed for some reason. No one's made a good high school movie since then."

Superbad, which marked Jonah Hill and Michael Cera's big-screen breakthroughs, follows the story of two inseparable friends, Seth (Hill, now 39) and Evan (Cera, now 34) in their final days of high school.

As they prepare to graduate, they and their friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) are invited to one last house party where they attempt to lose their virginity before they go off to college — but their quest is complicated when the group runs into two inept cops, played by Rogen and Bill Hader.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

SUPERBAD, Bill Hader, Seth Rogen, 2007. ©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
Bill Hader and Seth Rogen in Superbad (2007). Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett

For the 15th anniversary of the raunchy teen comedy last year, the cast and crew talked about the making of Superbad in a Vanity Fair oral history.

Rogen, who both co-wrote and co-starred in the Greg Mottola-directed and Judd Apatow-co-produced film, told Vanity Fair, "At the time, the idea of a big theatrical comedy that was very R-rated — especially one about high school kids — was really unheard of. Even though American Pie had come out. I think it's because ours was just so much different than American Pie."

"We like American Pie. But I think in a lot of ways, Superbad was reactive to those types of movies," he added. "In those movies, there's no sense that anything other than maybe raw sexual energy is what's good and right. I think Superbad is more about these guys that grew up being exposed to that, not being uncomfortable with it, and how they don't ultimately subscribe to that mentality."

Since Superbad, several high-school-set films have been released that have garnered a popular following and/or critical acclaim across genres, including The Edge of Seventeen; Do Revenge; Lady Bird; Love, Simon and franchises like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Kissing Booth.

Many have even starred Superbad alums, like Emma Stone in 2010's Easy A. Hill's younger sister Beanie Feldstein also played the co-lead in 2019's Booksmart, directed by Olivia Wilde.

Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jonah-hill/" data-inlink="true">Jonah Hill</a> Superbad
Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jonah Hill in Superbad (2007). Melissa Moseley/Columbia/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rogen's Airbnb is inspired by his Houseplant headquarters, of which he gave a tour to archdigest.com last April. Perched in the hills of Los Angeles with stunning views of the city, the mid-century oasis is furnished with ceramic pieces created by Rogen.

Although cannabis is not provided with the experience and smoking is prohibited inside the house, Rogen will stop by to share some pottery pointers and vibe out to Houseplant's strain-specific LPs.

To celebrate the collaboration, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Hilarity for Charity, the Alzheimer's nonprofit co-founded by Rogen, his wife Lauren Miller Rogen and their friends.

Available for three one-night stays between Feb. 15 and 17, the full experience is available for $42. Bookings open Feb. 7 at noon CST on Airbnb.

Related Articles
Freaks And Geeks , Linda Cardellini, John Francis Delay, James Franco, Busy Philipps, Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen Says He 'Doesn't Think Anyone Would Do' 'Freaks and Geeks' Revival: 'Just Let It Exist'
Seth Rogen Houseplant
Seth Rogen Says Wife Lauren Miller 'Held My Hand' in Creating Cannabis-Inspired Brand Houseplant
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill Superbad
Christopher Mintz-Plasse Says Having His Mom on Set for His 'Superbad' Sex Scene Was 'Uncomfortable'
Jonah Hill; Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Jonah Hill 'Hated' His 'Superbad' Costar Christopher Mintz-Plasse at First, Seth Rogen Recalls
Nick Offerman (L) and Megan Mullally attend the premiere of the Weinstein Company's 'The Founder' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on January 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's Relationship Timeline
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
The Stars of That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?
Corinne Foxx, Annalise Bishop and Jamie Foxx arrives at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
SUPERBAD
Superbad's Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Seth Rogen Reuniting to Help the Wisconsin Democrats
Superbad, Michael Cera, Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Wants to Do 'Superbad' Sequel When He's 80: 'That's the Only Way I Would Ever Make It'
The Office - Season 3
'The Office' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Image
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
McLovin ID
Seth Rogen and 'Superbad' Fans Wish McLovin a Happy 40th Birthday: 'It's a Huge Deal'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
And Action! Presented by WE at Cinemark Playa Vista
'Superbad' 's McLovin Christopher Mintz-Plasse Describes Early Fame as 'Intense'
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind's Relationship Timeline