Seth Rogen Jokes 'No One's Made a Good High School Movie' Since His 2007 Comedy 'Superbad'

Superbad is still teen-comedy royalty in Seth Rogen's heart.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE surrounding an Airbnb collaboration inspired by his cannabis-home-goods brand Houseplant, Rogen says the 2007 comedy is the "favorite movie" of his The Fabelmans costar Gabriel LaBelle and LaBelle's friends.

"What's crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like 19 years old and his and his friends' favorite movie is Superbad," raves the Golden Globe nominee, 40, before joking, "So it never changed for some reason. No one's made a good high school movie since then."

Superbad, which marked Jonah Hill and Michael Cera's big-screen breakthroughs, follows the story of two inseparable friends, Seth (Hill, now 39) and Evan (Cera, now 34) in their final days of high school.

As they prepare to graduate, they and their friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) are invited to one last house party where they attempt to lose their virginity before they go off to college — but their quest is complicated when the group runs into two inept cops, played by Rogen and Bill Hader.

Bill Hader and Seth Rogen in Superbad (2007). Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett

For the 15th anniversary of the raunchy teen comedy last year, the cast and crew talked about the making of Superbad in a Vanity Fair oral history.

Rogen, who both co-wrote and co-starred in the Greg Mottola-directed and Judd Apatow-co-produced film, told Vanity Fair, "At the time, the idea of a big theatrical comedy that was very R-rated — especially one about high school kids — was really unheard of. Even though American Pie had come out. I think it's because ours was just so much different than American Pie."

"We like American Pie. But I think in a lot of ways, Superbad was reactive to those types of movies," he added. "In those movies, there's no sense that anything other than maybe raw sexual energy is what's good and right. I think Superbad is more about these guys that grew up being exposed to that, not being uncomfortable with it, and how they don't ultimately subscribe to that mentality."

Since Superbad, several high-school-set films have been released that have garnered a popular following and/or critical acclaim across genres, including The Edge of Seventeen; Do Revenge; Lady Bird; Love, Simon and franchises like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Kissing Booth.

Many have even starred Superbad alums, like Emma Stone in 2010's Easy A. Hill's younger sister Beanie Feldstein also played the co-lead in 2019's Booksmart, directed by Olivia Wilde.

Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jonah Hill in Superbad (2007). Melissa Moseley/Columbia/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rogen's Airbnb is inspired by his Houseplant headquarters, of which he gave a tour to archdigest.com last April. Perched in the hills of Los Angeles with stunning views of the city, the mid-century oasis is furnished with ceramic pieces created by Rogen.

Although cannabis is not provided with the experience and smoking is prohibited inside the house, Rogen will stop by to share some pottery pointers and vibe out to Houseplant's strain-specific LPs.

To celebrate the collaboration, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Hilarity for Charity, the Alzheimer's nonprofit co-founded by Rogen, his wife Lauren Miller Rogen and their friends.

Available for three one-night stays between Feb. 15 and 17, the full experience is available for $42. Bookings open Feb. 7 at noon CST on Airbnb.