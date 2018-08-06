Ouch! Seth Rogen Reveals James Franco 'Hit His Head on a Screw' While Making Pineapple Express

It’s officially been 10 years since Dale Denton, Saul Silver, and Red took audiences on an action-brimmed adventure involving a murder, a sketchy cop, and a lot of marijuana in Pineapple Express—and Seth Rogen is here to remind us.

On Monday, the Knocked Up actor, 36, who wrote the screenplay and co-starred alongside close pal James Franco and Danny McBride, made a series of tweets revealing some amusing behind-the-scenes trivia about the action stoner comedy.

In one of the facts, Rogen outlines the real cause of his character’s dealer, Saul (James Franco), getting the iconic grey headband in the latter half of the movie. Though the film’s plot has Franco, 40, running into a tree as the two flee some disgruntled hitmen, The Disaster Artist star had actually injured his head on an on-set screw, subsequently needing stitches.

The reason Saul wears a headband in #PineappleExpress is the result of another injury. There’s a shot (that’s in the movie) when we are running through the woods, Franco hits his head on a tree. He actually hit his head on a screw that was holding a pad in place and got stitches. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

But Franco can rest easy knowing he wasn’t alone in suffering a serious wound while filming. In fact, two of his costars’ injuries can be attributed to one fan-favorite scene in particular: when the trio get embroiled in a high-stakes, improvised fight at Red (Mcbride)’s house. The results? A broken finger for Rogen, and a cracked skull for McBride.

Throughout the fight scene in Red’s house in #PineappleExpress, I broke my finger and Danny McBride got his head cracked open when Franco hit him with the bong. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

As for the casting, Rogen and Franco stayed true to their on-screen characters’ laid-back attitude, nonchalantly switching roles at Franco’s last-minute request.

We wrote #PineappleExpress express for me to play Saul and Franco to play Dale. James wanted to switch roles, and I didn’t care that much, so we did. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

Another on-the-go revision? Danny McBride’s herculean, outrageously prolonged lifespan. Though the Tropic Thunder star, 41, who plays Franco’s unreliable dealer, was shot multiple times, drove through a barn, and had his car explode, his persistent survival became one of the film’s most farcical concepts—and was incidentally not planned.

In #PineappleExpress, Red was originally supposed to die the first time he was shot when he was tied up in his apartment, but we thought Danny Mcbride was so funny that we just kept bringing him back to life. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In another mind-whirling fact, pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, 39, who earlier this year rose to prominence alleging she was paid hush money to silence her 2006 affair with President Donald Trump, appears in a photograph with McBride—as his character’s ex-wife and former felon.