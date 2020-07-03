The comedy, which also stars Succession's Sarah Snook, premieres on August 6

Seth Rogen Stars Opposite Himself in First Trailer for HBO Max Movie An American Pickle

Seth Rogen is pulling double duty in his latest multi-generational comedy.

On Friday, the actor debuted the trailer for his upcoming HBO Max movie An American Pickle, in which he stars as Polish immigrant Herschel Greenbaum who is preserved in a vat of pickle brine after an accident in the early 1900s, only to wake up in the 21st century.

In modern-day Brooklyn, Herschel meets his great-grandson Ben, also played by Rogen, promising a funny — and emotional — fish-out-of-water story about the American Dream.

"A classic tale of a guy falling in a pickle vat, getting brined, and waking up 100 years later in modern New York. Here’s the trailer for An American Pickle," joked Rogen, 38, on Twitter, sharing the trailer.

The film also stars Succession actress Sarah Snook as Herschel's wife and Kalen Allen of Ellen fame in his first movie role. "I've been crying for the past hour! So humbled to be in my first movie with you!!!" Allen tweeted to Rogen, to which he responded, "You’re so great in it!!!"

Several stars shared their excitement about the upcoming movie on Twitter, including Chris Pratt who tweeted, "This looks awesome," and Dylan O'Brien, who wrote, "Um... this looks f---ing awesome."

According to Variety, the story is inspired by a short story from writer Simon Rich titled "Sell Out," published in 2013 in The New Yorker.