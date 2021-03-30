Seth Rogen said the narrative surrounding the disagreement "misrepresents what actually happened" and that Emma Watson was "put in an uncomfortable position"

Seth Rogen Clears Up Rumor That Emma Watson 'Stormed Off' This Is the End Set: 'Complete Bulls—'

Seth Rogen is clarifying the narrative that Emma Watson "stormed off the set" of This Is the End, following up on his recent comments that sparked misconceptions about the matter.

In an interview with British GQ for the magazine's May 2021 cover story, the 38-year-old actor addressed a long-standing rumor that Watson walked off the set of the 2013 film after refusing to shoot a scene in which costar Danny McBride is a cannibal and is holding Channing Tatum on a leash wearing a leather mask as his gimp.

"I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was," he told the magazine.

"But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship," Rogen added. "She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end."

In a statement shared on Twitter Monday after his comments made headlines, Rogen cleared up the situation, saying the narrative "misrepresents what actually happened."

"I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave," he began in his statement. "It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's sh---y that the perception is that she did. The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls---."

Rogen continued: "I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn't, she was put in an uncomfortable position. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a sh---y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together."

"I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again," he added. "I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it."

A rep for Watson, 30, did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rogen also alluded to British GQ that the scene in the film changed from the version that Watson had rejected, saying: "She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it."

This Is the End, which follows six Los Angeles celebrities who get stuck in James Franco's house after the apocalypse, was a directorial debut for Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The two both go on to also direct 2014's The Interview. They had previously written a number of hit comedies together, including Superbad and Pineapple Express.