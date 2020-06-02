Seth Rogen Says Fans Who Don't Support His Black Lives Matter Post 'Don't Deserve My Movies'

The actor showed his support for the movement and told his followers to unfollow him if they disagree

Seth Rogen is taking a stand in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

On Monday, the Long Shot star shared a banner on Instagram voicing his support for the movement in wake of George Floyd's death that's spurred nationwide protests against police brutality.

"If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me," he wrote alongside the post.

When negative feedback started to appear in the comments section of his post, including many "All Lives Matter" comments, Rogen, 38, did not hesitate to shut his dissenters down.

"People making this only about blacks. When its about all races of color. Why do all these brutality videos only show the end? They don’t show wtf these people where [sic] doing to get in trouble in the first place," one user commented on his post.

"You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my s—," Rogen quickly replied, adding "f--- off."

Under many other similar comments, the actor repeatedly replied "F--- you" or "F--- off." He soon began trending on Twitter as fans noticed he was actively replying to every negative comment on his post.

Rogen is just one of the many celebrities using their platforms and audience to decry racial injustice and the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes despite Floyd’s cries for help. Former office Derek Chauvin, who was seen in the video kneeling on Floyd's neck, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter after Floyd's death. Three other officers with him have also been fired, though they have not faced related charges.

Pink also slammed the “All Lives Matter” movement over the weekend in the wake of protests over police brutality erupting in cities across the United States.

When one follower tried to make an argument on why the movement should not "single out one race," the "What About Us" singer replied, "You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don’t even hear yourself and probably never will."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.