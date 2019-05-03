Watch Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron Recreate 20 Rom-Coms in 12 Minutes with James Corden

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen are rom-com experts!

The two, who are currently starring in their own rom-com, Long Shot, stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night to attempt an impossible feat: with the help of host James Corden, Theron and Rogen acted out 20 rom-coms in the span of 12 minutes!

The skit started out with brief recaps of You’ve Got Mail, Maid in Manhattan and Jerry Maguire, before Corden, 40, got into character to play the rom-com king Hugh Grant in three movies in a row: Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Bridget Jones’ Diary.

“He’s done a lot of these!” Corden joked about Grant.

Then, in a parody of When Harry Met Sally, Theron, 43, recreated the iconic fake orgasm scene that Meg Ryan made famous in 1989.

When it came time to act out a scene Rogen’s own movie Knocked Up, both Rogen, 37, and Corden appeared onscreen to play his character in the film.

“What, you’re gonna do this one?” Corden asked. “I just thought I’d do this one… I do a really good Seth Rogen. I’ve got it down, I’ve got the whole thing.”

Theron also showed off her Julia Roberts impression in back-to-back parodies: Pretty Woman and My Best Friend’s Wedding.

The last rom-com on the docket was a recreation of Love Actually. As Rogen and Theron acted out the famous scene in the movie where Keira Knightley‘s character’s suitor shows up with cards outside of her door, Rogen held up a card that read, “Go see Long Shot!”

As the audience cheered, the skit ended with a performance of “All You Need is Love,” which was featured in Love Actually.

Theron stars as Secretary of State Charlotte Field in the political rom-com Long Shot, while Rogen plays Fred Flarsky, a journalist who Charlotte used to babysit when they were younger. After the two reconnect at a party, Charlotte hires Flarsky as her speechwriter, given that he already knows her.

The actress recently opened up about struggling with the message most romantic comedies give audiences during an interview with the Press Association via the Irish Examiner.

“I struggle with that sometimes in romantic comedies, I feel like I’m the only loser who has never experienced the third act of most romantic comedy and it just makes me feel very bitter,” she said jokingly as Rogen laughed alongside her.

“So I just wanted to feel like I could bring something to the table,” she continued. “I think it’s hard for me to do that kind of fantasy love stuff. I just wanted to make sure that we all agreed that we wanted to make a film that would have two characters that felt modern and felt at time conflicted and that we would focus on a relationship that felt real.”

Long Shot hits theaters on Friday.