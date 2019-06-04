Seth Rogen and Fans of Superbad Wish McLovin a Happy 38th Birthday

Happy birthday, McLovin!

In celebration of the iconic Fogell — or McLovin if you check his fake ID — from the 2007 comedy Superbad, Seth Rogen, who played the irresponsible Officer Michaels, tweeted a birthday shoutout his costar.

“Happy 38th birthday McLovin,” Rogen, 37, wrote, with a picture of the fake ID from the film, which remains one of most iconic scenes form the comedy.

McLovin, whose real name is Fogell, was a high school classmate of Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) whose attempts to buy alcohol underage fail miserably, as he uses a fake ID from Hawaii that simply says “McLovin” as his name.

Happy 38th birthday McLovin. pic.twitter.com/PZcWxiDgjv — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 3, 2019

The actor who played the bumbling high schooler, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, was praised for his role and went on to secure a nomination for the MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance in 2008.

Along with Rogen’s tribute, fans of the comedy film also joined in on the birthday celebration, with thousands of replies to the Twitter post.

One Twitter user replied with an image of Cera’s character, Evan, saying the line from the film “One line? Who are you, Seal?” which he says when he first sees the less than believable ID.

McLovin’s off-road adventures with Officer Michaels and Officer Slater (Bill Hader) serves as arguably the most funniest parts of the teen classic.

Continuing the birthday tributes, Twitter users also shared a number of humorous gifs of McLovin from the film.

McLovin and the cops, the best part in Superbad. pic.twitter.com/CzbzoClEU3 — VHS Guy (@VHS_Guy) June 3, 2019

Almost 12 years since the film was released, Superbad remains as one of the most beloved comedies of all time. It also helped put many of its stars, including Rogen, Cera, Hill and Emma Stone, onto the map, with larger roles to come for them in the future.