Seth Rogen Celebrates 9 Years of Marriage to His 'Perfect Partner' Lauren Miller Rogen

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen celebrated nine years of marriage in sweet Instagram posts

Seth Rogen is celebrating nine years of marriage to his wife Lauren Miller Rogen.

The actor shared a sweet photo of himself and Lauren, 38, playing video games at their wedding in 2011.

"Happy anniversary to us!! I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find the perfect partner to go through life with," the Pineapple Express star wrote in the caption.

He continued, "After 9 years married and over 15 years together, I love @laurenmillerrogen more every day. Here’s me beating her at video games at our wedding."

Lauren also shared a black and white photograph of their wedding day on Instagram, writing, "Happy Anniversary to us! 9 years married/15 together, and celebrating all the GOOD stuff. ❤️"

The couple met in 2004 while working on the Da Ali G Show. Lauren has also been in a number of actor’s films, including Superbad, Observe and Report and 50/50.

They married in Sonoma County in Northern California with guests such as Jonah Hill, Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd, as well as Rogen’s Knocked Up director Judd Apatow and Apatow's wife, actress Leslie Mann.

The couple have kept their relationship relatively low-key, although last year they opened up about their tendency to order often from Postmates.

“Because we don’t usually have time to cook, we order food a lot,” Seth and Lauren, both 37, shared on Postmates’ spotlight series The Receipt. “The hardest times are when neither of us have a food vision for the night. That’s when someone has to dig deep and find the craving within.”

In fact, the couple’s purchases over the past five years have totaled $21,320, which is roughly $4,200 a year.

When it comes to picking which cuisine to munch on, the couple rarely disagrees.